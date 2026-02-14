Apple Buys Rights To Severance And Moves Production In House

Acquisition And Deal Terms

Apple has acquired the intellectual property and all rights to its series “Severance” from its original studio, Fifth Season, according to a report by Deadline. The deal was valued at just under $70 million. Under the agreement, Apple’s in-house studio will produce future seasons of the show, while Fifth Season will remain involved as an executive producer. The arrangement follows a similar deal Apple made with AMC Studios for the series “Silo” after its first season.

Status Of The Show Within Apple’s Lineup

With the acquisition, “Severance” becomes one of Apple’s marquee titles, joining other series such as “Your Friends and Neighbors” and “Stick.” The show holds a central place in Apple’s streaming catalog. Its second season became the platform’s most-watched series at the time, and it also received the highest number of nominations at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Production Costs And Studio Changes

Deadline reported that production costs for “Severance” had risen beyond what Fifth Season could afford. The studio had already asked Apple for advances and was considering moving production from New York to Canada to secure larger and faster tax rebates. Apple, which has the financial capacity to fund the series, chose to take full control of production as a result.

Plans For Future Seasons And Extensions

Deadline said the show is expected to run for four seasons and that there is also the possibility of spin-offs, a prequel, and international versions.

Featured image credits: Deviantart

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.