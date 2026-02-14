Golden Group International Celebrates Serving Commercial, Government, and Institutional Facilities with Top Menstrual Care Product Dispensers and Receptacles for Over 18 Years

Golden Group International, a proud American manufacturer specializing in menstrual care product dispensers and receptacles, is happy to announce the celebration of serving commercial, government, and institutional facilities with innovative, cost-effective menstrual care product dispensers and receptacles solutions for over 18 years.

Committed to offering clients a wide range of efficient and effective products, over the last 18 years, Golden Group International (GGI) has earned an impressive reputation for its high-quality, reliable menstrual care product dispensers and receptacles that are designed specifically for high-traffic public and commercial restrooms to keep facilities running efficiently.

“At Golden Group International, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality, sustainable solutions that enhance hygiene and efficiency for facilities nationwide. From durability and hygiene to sustainability and aesthetic appeal, with GGI’s wide range of product solutions, facility managers and architects alike can trust they’re investing in products built to last,” said a spokesperson for the company.

Golden Group International offers a comprehensive range of washroom accessories for the free dispensing and disposal of menstrual care products, including sanitary napkin receptacles, feminine hygiene product dispensers, such as tampon dispensers, sanitary napkin disposal bags, restroom products, janitorial supplies, disposable gloves, PPE, wipes, towels, toilet care products, hand soap, air care, hand sanitizers, surface disinfectants, and menstrual care products for both institutional and home use.

Alongside its array of products, Golden Group International is also an authorized distributor of Glaro Incorporated, a family-owned and operated business with more than 75 years of experience known for its attractive, functional, and carefully engineered metal products for commercial and public facilities. Some of the products featured at Golden Group International include Glaro Incorporated’s durable and decorative all-metal indoor and outdoor waste receptacles, recycling bins, smoking receptacles, hotel luggage carts, crowd control systems, and umbrella stands.

Golden Group International encourages business owners, facility managers, and architects interested in learning more about its product range to visit its website today.

About Golden Group International

