YouTube Launches Native VisionOS App For Apple Vision Pro After Two Years

YouTube has released a dedicated app for the Apple Vision Pro, ending a two year period in which the company relied on a web based experience for the headset. When Apple launched the Vision Pro, YouTube chose not to build a native app and instead directed users to watch videos through Safari. That approach meant viewers could not use features such as offline downloads, which limited use during travel or in situations without an internet connection. During that period, third party apps such as Juno appeared on visionOS but were later removed for violating YouTube’s terms of service.

The new app allows users to watch standard YouTube videos and YouTube Shorts on a large virtual screen in an immersive environment. YouTube said the experience is designed for the headset and supports interaction through gesture controls, including resizing windows and scrubbing through videos. The app also includes a Spatial tab that lets users browse spatial videos, including 3D, VR180, and 360 degree formats.

For users with Apple Vision Pro models powered by the M5 chip, the app supports 8K playback. The app is available in the visionOS App Store and works on both M2 and M5 chip versions of the headset. YouTube said this expands playback options compared with the earlier browser based experience.

The release comes after a period in which YouTube did not commit to building a native visionOS app, a decision that followed the headset’s launch. Other major streaming services, including Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount, and Peacock, have offered native apps on the platform since the beginning. The timing is notable because the initial attention around the Vision Pro has declined since launch.

Apple introduced Apple Intelligence features for the Vision Pro almost a year ago, yet reports have pointed to limited user engagement. Recent estimates said shipments fell to about 45,000 units in the fourth quarter of 2025. The Financial Times reported that production was halted because of weak demand and that marketing efforts were reduced in several markets.

YouTube said the app is now available for download in the visionOS App Store and can be used on supported Vision Pro models.

