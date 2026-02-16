Premium Epigenetic Supplement Brand Launches to Revolutionize Female Hormonal Health

Unlocking Women’s Health with Science-Backed Solutions

A premium epigenetic supplement brand, Genoia, has launched with a mission to transform women’s health by addressing the root causes of hormonal imbalances. Taking an intelligent, science-backed approach to supplementation, this new brand focuses on promoting long-term vitality and well-being, providing women with the tools they need to achieve balance and thrive.

At the heart of the brand’s philosophy is epigenetics, the study of how environmental and lifestyle factors influence gene expression. Genoia’s products are designed to support women’s natural biological rhythms, ensuring that every formulation helps women maintain hormonal balance while fostering overall health. This approach goes beyond quick fixes and temporary solutions, emphasizing holistic, long-lasting support for women at every stage of life.

The Power of Epigenetics in Hormonal Health

Epigenetics reveals that our genes are not static, but are shaped by the choices we make daily, including nutrition, lifestyle, and environmental influences. For women, the fluctuating nature of hormones across different life stages, such as menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause, creates unique challenges. Genoia’s products are specifically designed to help women understand the signals their bodies send through symptoms like PMS, fatigue, acne, and irregular cycles, and respond in an intelligent way that promotes long-term health.

Genoia’s supplements offer holistic solutions that support the body’s natural processes, addressing the hormonal imbalances that often lead to these issues. As biotechnologist and founder Paula Lichtensztejn explains, “We believe in understanding the signals the body gives us, rather than masking symptoms.”

Genoia For Us™ A Revolutionary Formula for Women’s Health

One of the brand’s flagship products, Genoia For Us™, has been developed as a premium solution to support women’s health. Created with the expertise of biotechnologists and gynecologists, Genoia For Us™ contains a unique 40:1 ratio of Myo- and D-Chiro-Inositol, two clinically studied compounds that play a significant role in hormonal balance, menstrual regularity, and insulin sensitivity.

The formula goes beyond inositol by incorporating bioactive, highly bioavailable nutrients that work synergistically to support hormonal harmony, metabolic function, and cellular resilience. A concentrated pomegranate extract rich in polyphenols provides antioxidant protection and contributes to healthy estrogen metabolism, while vitamins C and E further reinforce cellular defense against oxidative stress. Magnesium and zinc, both in highly absorbable glycinate forms, support nervous system balance, ovarian function, and hormonal signaling. Active folate (5-MTHF) and vitamin B12 contribute to proper methylation and DNA synthesis, essential for reproductive and metabolic health, while chromium picolinate helps maintain healthy glucose regulation and insulin sensitivity. Vitamin D3 adds additional immune and endocrine support, completing a comprehensive and intelligently designed formula.

Genoia For Us™ is sweetened with monk fruit and free from sugar, soy, artificial colors, and dairy, ensuring purity and effectiveness. Backed by a 12-month manufacturer’s warranty, it offers a premium and holistic solution designed to support women at the root of their biology, not just at the level of symptoms.

Precision Formulations for Comprehensive Health Support

Genoia’s products are crafted with precision to support key biological pathways involved in hormonal regulation, metabolic health, and overall vitality. By focusing on holistic care, the supplements are designed not only to balance hormones but also to promote metabolic resilience, energy production, and stress adaptation, ensuring long-term health benefits.

“Our formulations are built from a deep understanding of molecular biology and women’s physiology. We don’t believe in silencing symptoms, we believe in supporting the body at its root”, said Lichtensztejn.

Supporting Women at Every Life Stage

Women’s hormonal needs evolve throughout their lives. Whether navigating menstrual cycles, pregnancy, postpartum recovery, or menopause, Genoia’s supplements are tailored to provide intelligent, individualized support at every life stage. By understanding the natural fluctuations in a woman’s hormones, the brand ensures that its formulations adapt to these changes, promoting energy, metabolic health, and hormonal balance.

“A woman’s body is constantly adapting. Our formulations are designed to support the molecular pathways behind those changes,” said Lichtensztejn.

A Holistic Epigenetic Approach to Health

Genoia takes a comprehensive approach to health, recognizing that hormones, metabolism, energy production, stress response, and cellular aging are deeply interconnected. By focusing on the entire system rather than individual symptoms, the supplements provide complete support for overall health and vitality.

“True health is not built by isolating systems, but by understanding how they communicate at the cellular level, and by moving beyond symptom silencing to support the biological networks that regulate them,” Lichtensztejn explains.

Empowering Women Through Knowledge and Care

At the core of Genoia’s mission lies a deeper commitment: empowering women not only with advanced formulations, but with knowledge. The brand’s vision extends beyond supplementation, integrating educational resources designed to help women understand their biology, honor their natural rhythms, and make informed decisions about their health.

“We are dedicated to long-term vitality, not temporary fixes,” says biotechnologist and founder Paula Lichtensztejn. “Our goal is to give women both the science and the tools to navigate each phase of their health journey with clarity, confidence, and resilience.”

Through thoughtfully designed formulations and complementary educational materials, including cycle-aware guidance and lifestyle recommendations, Genoia aims to redefine what modern, intelligent women’s health support looks like.

About Genoia

Genoia is a premium epigenetic supplement brand dedicated to supporting women’s hormonal health through scientifically-informed formulations. By using epigenetics as a foundation, the brand creates products that address the root causes of hormonal imbalances, support metabolic resilience, and promote long-term vitality. The company’s commitment to science, precision, and holistic care makes it a leader in the field of women’s health supplements.

Media Contact

Paula Lichtensztejn Maya

Genoia

Email: paulalich@genoia.com.mx

Website: https://genoia.com.mx/