Mimaren Studio and Consulting Announces New Remote Tax and Website Design Services

Mimaren Studio and Consulting , a growing business focused on offering tax preparation services and website design solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to meet the evolving needs of individuals and small businesses. This new initiative comes as the company continues to build on its reputation for reliability and customer-focused solutions. With the aim to offer convenient, remote services, Mimaren Studio and Consulting ensures that clients can access both tax assistance and professional website design without needing to visit a physical office.

Serving the Growing Need for Professional Services in a Remote World

In a world that increasingly relies on digital platforms and remote services, Mimaren Studio and Consulting is at the forefront of meeting the demand for accessible, professional help in both tax preparation and web design. The company initially launched as Mimaren Consulting, focusing on tax preparation services for individuals. However, as the business grew, the founders recognized the potential to offer website design services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in need of a digital presence. After noticing business signage along the road displaying only a name and phone number without any digital presence, the owner recognized an opportunity to help these businesses establish their online footprint at an affordable price.

“Our goal is simple: to help individuals and businesses save time and money,” said Michelle Beltran, Owner/Founder of Mimaren Studio and Consulting. “We provide tailored solutions that not only ensure the best possible tax outcomes for individuals, but also create a platform for businesses to shine online through professional website design.”

Affordable and Accessible Services for Everyone

Mimaren Studio and Consulting’s remote services have been designed to cater to individuals and businesses from all corners of the country. Clients can now easily connect with the company via digital platforms, avoiding the need to visit a physical location. This expansion includes tax preparation services for individuals during tax season, and the opportunity for small businesses to establish a web presence at an affordable price.

As part of their 1 year anniversary, Mimaren Studio and Consulting is building its portfolio of well crafted masterpiece websites. As a token of appreciation, every SMB who wishes to have their business featured in their portfolio will enjoy a limited-time offer, at a special price for the first 12 months of service. To take advantage of this offer, clients must schedule a free consultation. Mimaren Studio and Consulting is committed to exceeding their clients’ needs and contributing to SMBs’ success.

“We understand that every business has a story, and we’re committed to helping those stories reach the right audience,” Michelle Beltran added. “We’re passionate about offering reliable services that meet the needs of our clients, all while ensuring they never feel like just another number.”

Commitment to Customer Satisfaction and Growth

Mimaren Studio and Consulting’s commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in its high standards for work ethic and integrity. The company promises to go the extra mile to ensure that each client receives the best possible outcome, whether they’re receiving tax advice or having their website designed. This emphasis on customer-first service is what sets the company apart from its competitors.

With the current tax season underway, the company is also offering a “pay $0 upfront” promotion for clients who are interested in having their tax preparation services completed ahead of time. Mimaren Studio and Consulting is committed to treating every client as part of the family rather than just a number, a refreshing approach that stands in stark contrast to how the vast majority of businesses operate today.

A Bilingual Approach to Service

Mimaren Studio and Consulting is proud to offer services in both English and Spanish, ensuring that a wider range of clients can benefit from the company’s offerings. Recognizing the growing need for bilingual services, especially within the Hispanic community, the company is fully equipped to assist Spanish-speaking clients with both tax preparation and website design services.

“We see ourselves as not just a service provider, but a partner in helping businesses grow,” said Beltran. “Being able to provide our services in Spanish allows us to connect with more people and businesses who need our help, and we are excited about the possibilities this brings.”

About Mimaren Studio and Consulting

Mimaren Studio and Consulting was founded in January 2025 with the mission of offering personalized tax preparation services for individuals. The business quickly evolved to include website design services for small and medium-sized businesses. The company is dedicated to offering affordable and reliable solutions for businesses and individuals alike, focusing on building strong relationships through trust and a high level of professionalism. Mimaren Studio and Consulting prides itself on its remote services, ensuring that clients from across the country can receive high-quality assistance without having to leave the comfort of their homes.

Media Contact

Michelle Beltran

Owner/Founder

Mimaren Studio and Consulting

Email: info@mimaren.com

Phone: 828-218-8601

Website

Instagram

YouTube

Substack