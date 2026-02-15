Video Production Company, Video Supply, Merges with VID.co

Video Supply, a full-service video production company known for its work with growing brands and enterprise clients, today announced it has officially merged with VID.co, a media production and content distribution platform specializing in high-volume video production, social media strategy, and performance-oriented video marketing.

The merger brings together Video Supply’s production expertise with VID.co’s post-production, social media distribution, and scalable content systems. The combined organization will operate under the VID.co brand, offering clients an integrated solution spanning concept development, filming, editing, and multi-channel distribution.

Dallin Nead, CEO of Video Supply, said the decision to merge was driven by increasing demand from companies looking for both high-quality production and consistent content output across platforms.

“Over the last several years, clients have shifted from asking for single video projects to needing ongoing content pipelines,” said Dallin Nead, CEO of Video Supply. “By merging with VID.co, we’re able to give clients a true end-to-end solution—from creative and production to editing, repurposing, and distribution at scale. That’s where the market is headed, and this positions us to lead in that direction.”

The combined company will support businesses ranging from startups to established national brands, with services that include long-form video production, short-form social media content, podcast production, YouTube channel management, and paid media creative development.

Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer of VID.co, said the merger strengthens the company’s ability to help organizations turn video into a measurable growth channel.

“Most companies understand they need video, but they struggle to produce it consistently or distribute it effectively,” said Samuel Edwards, CMO of VID.co. “This merger allows us to bridge that gap. Clients now have access to a unified team that understands both creative execution and performance marketing, which is critical in today’s content-driven landscape.”

Following the merger, the expanded VID.co team will continue to invest in production infrastructure, editing workflows, and analytics capabilities to support higher-volume content creation and faster turnaround times.

The company expects the combined platform to accelerate growth in several areas, including branded video content, social media video campaigns, educational and course-based media, and corporate communications.

About Video Supply

Video Supply is a video production company specializing in professional filming, editing, and branded content for businesses and agencies. The company has worked with organizations across multiple industries to produce high-quality visual media for marketing, training, and communications.

About VID.co

VID.co is a video production and media services company providing scalable video content, post-production, social media distribution, and performance-driven media strategies. The company helps brands produce and distribute video content efficiently across digital platforms to drive engagement and growth.