Adapt Raises $10M Seed to Build the AI Computer for Business

Adapt , the San Francisco-based AI startup, last week announced $10 million in seed funding to build the AI computer for business. The round was co-led by Activant Capital and Headline with participation from Susa Ventures.

The funding validates Adapt’s mission to make any company instantly AI-native. Their solution moves beyond vertical AI assistants to a horizontal AI platform that enables any role in an organization to collaborate with frontier AI agents, grounded in the context of their company’s data, systems, and workflows.

The Rise of the AI Business Computer

Most enterprise AI usage today is still happening in silos, disconnected from where work actually happens and where the relevant business data is stored. While AI models have become increasingly accessible and intelligent, the context required for these AI models to be effective with company data is still stored in static systems of record that have limited AI capabilities.

Adapt connects to any system with an available API, with pre-built integrations for common business systems like HubSpot, Google Workspace, and Slack, and learns how to best interact with a company’s APIs, tools, and people through advanced company knowledge and memory capabilities.

“We combine frontier models, company context, and powerful sandboxes into a single AI computer,” said co-founder and CEO, Jim Benton. “Once Adapt is set up, anyone can use it in your team chat. We believe Adapt should be everywhere you work, and for most business users, that’s in Slack, Microsoft Teams, or other business systems.”

New Platform Capabilities

Alongside the funding, Adapt announced two major platform releases: Adapt Apps and Proactive Automation.

Adapt Apps transform AI-generated outputs into persistent, graphical user interfaces (GUIs). Users can create live dashboards, internal tools, or custom software through natural language, then save and relaunch them instantly, each powered by real-time data from connected business systems.

Proactive Automation advances Adapt’s on-demand agentic capabilities with automated actions, proactive education, and continuous monitoring through observing systems in the background, surfacing insights, and taking action before users ask.

“AI only becomes transformational at work when it lives where you work, has full context across your systems, and can take action like a highly capable teammate,” said Benton. “Adapt brings that experience – previously reserved for engineering teams given months to build custom solutions – to everyone in the company, instantly.”

Customers of Adapt, such as Nathan Potter, CTO of Wander, are sharing meaningful results.

Joshua Browder, Co-founder and CEO of DoNotPay, shared that a task which previously took a customer support agent 45 minutes now takes only one minute.

About Adapt

Founded by seasoned entrepreneurs Jim Benton (ClearSlide, Apollo, Chorus), Sean Smith (GlareDB), and John Andrew Entwistle (Wander, Coder), Adapt is the AI Computer for Business – the horizontal system of intelligence that connects a company’s tools and data with frontier agents that work alongside your team in Slack.