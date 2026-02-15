London Buyers Screening Announced for Edge-of-Your-Seat Thriller-Horror Charlie Shaw’s Revenge.

Charlie Shaw’s Revenge: A Thrilling UK Horror Experience Set to Redefine the Genre

In a world filled with horror films that often rely on tired formulas, a new British thriller-horror is breaking the mold. Charlie Shaw’s Revenge, directed by the award-winning John Langridge and produced by Renato Pires and Justin Hayward promises to take audiences on a heart-pounding ride through fear, survival, and revenge, set against a backdrop that’s as unique as it is chilling.

The film’s story revolves around a group of workers tasked with preparing a remote adventure park for reopening. What starts as a routine job quickly turns into a nightmare when a silent killer begins to stalk them, trapping them in the park with no chance of escape. But what makes this film stand out isn’t just its plot, it’s the location and the vision that’s gone into every frame.

A One-of-a-Kind Filming Location

One of the most distinctive features of Charlie Shaw’s Revenge is the setting. The film was shot at the East Sussex School of Circus Arts and Knockhatch Adventure Park, a sprawling 65-acre site that had never been used for a film shoot before. The adventure park, with its isolated landscape and eerie structures, serves as the perfect backdrop for a story about survival against an unseen threat.

Filming at a location like this was no accident. Director John Langridge knew that in order to truly unsettle audiences, the environment itself needed to feel like a character in the story. “The location is everything. We wanted to make the park feel alive with danger, every corner hiding something sinister,” Langridge explains. “It’s an unusual setting, and that’s exactly why we chose it, it’s the perfect place for a horror film where nothing is what it seems.”

From the abandoned theme park rides to the empty, sprawling grounds, the location amplifies the feeling of isolation and helplessness, creating an atmosphere of constant tension.

A Fresh Take on the Thriller-Horror Genre

While the story of Charlie Shaw’s Revenge is rooted in classic horror elements, isolated characters, a mysterious killer, and escalating danger, the film doesn’t rely solely on blood and gore; instead, it builds suspense through psychological horror, heightening the stakes with every twist and turn.

Renato Pires, producer and actor, emphasizes that the film is more than just a slasher: “We wanted to craft something that was both terrifying and smart. The fear in this film isn’t just about a killer on the loose, it’s about the desperation and panic that comes from being trapped in an environment with no escape. We wanted the audience to feel like they were part of the struggle.”

As the group of workers fights for survival, secrets are revealed, alliances are tested, and the line between who’s trustworthy and who’s hiding something begins to blur. The tension rises as the survivors must face not only the killer but their own internal fears and the choices they must make in order to survive.

Award-Winning Talent Behind the Film

James Payton as Otto the clown in ‘Charlie Shaw’s Revenge’ the new thriller/ horror from Drop Dead Films.

Charlie Shaw’s Revenge brings together some of the best talent in British indie film. A collaboration between award-winning writer/director John Langridge and Renato Pires, an actor, producer, circus trainer and principal of the East Sussex School of Circus Arts.

Together, they’ve assembled a talented cast and crew, including screen veterans Bill Fellows (‘Ted Lasso’) Mark Benton (‘Anna and the Apocalypse’) and John Locke (‘Poor Things’) as well as rising stars Shahla Ayamah, Amelie Leroy, Billy Cashin, Molly Cattanach, Keri Martin and Aaliyah-Monroe Pires. Cerys Knighton, breakout star of 2024’s ‘Charlotte: The Movie’ portrays the film’s lead role of Marion, the new manager of the park who is first to realise the danger and James Payton (Wednesday) turns in a deeply unsettling performance as the sinister Otto the Clown. The film’s stunning visuals, high-stakes drama, and chilling performances will be a hit with genre fans.

A Film That Will Keep You on the Edge of Your Seat

The level of detail and thought put into every aspect of Charlie Shaw’s Revenge makes it a standout in the horror-thriller genre. From the eerie set design to the carefully crafted suspense, the film is a masterclass in tension building. The sound design and cinematography only add to the sense of impending dread, creating an immersive experience that keeps viewers engaged from start to finish.

“We want to take audiences on a ride they won’t forget. It’s not just about being scared, it’s about immersing yourself in the experience and feeling every moment of danger, every moment of fear,” says Langridge.

Mark Benton as Len in ‘Charlie Shaw’s Revenge’

What’s Next

Charlie Shaw’s Revenge is just the beginning for Drop Dead Films. With a book adaptation slated for later in the year, the team is set to expand the ‘Charlie Shawniverse’ even further, by offering fans a deeper dive into the story and characters.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss Charlie Shaw’s Revenge

Unique Filming Location : A never-before-filmed location that enhances the horror elements of the story.

: A never-before-filmed location that enhances the horror elements of the story. Fresh Take on Horror : A psychological thriller with a twist, focusing on tension and survival rather than just scares.

: A psychological thriller with a twist, focusing on tension and survival rather than just scares. Award-Winning Talent : A skilled team of director, producer, and cast working together to create a high-quality, edge-of-your-seat experience.

: A skilled team of director, producer, and cast working together to create a high-quality, edge-of-your-seat experience. Available Worldwide : The film will be available soon on Prime Video, ensuring global accessibility.

: The film will be available soon on Prime Video, ensuring global accessibility. Building a Horror Franchise: With the upcoming book release and potential sequels, Charlie Shaw’s Revenge is set to become a major player in the horror genre.

Get Ready for the Thrill of Your Life

If you’re a fan of thriller-horror, Charlie Shaw’s Revenge is a film you can’t afford to miss. With its innovative setting, compelling story, and strong performances, this film is sure to leave audiences both terrified and captivated. Stay tuned for its upcoming release on Prime Video.

For more information about the film, the premiere, and future projects, visit Charlie Shaw’s Revenge or follow Drop Dead Films on Instagram .

About Revenge Films Ltd (Drop Dead Films)

Revenge Films Ltd, under the banner of Drop Dead Films, is a production company focused on delivering high-quality, innovative, and suspenseful horror and thriller films. With a strong commitment to pushing the boundaries of the genre, the company is led by award-winning director John Langridge and actor-producer Renato Pires. Their work is recognized for its unique storytelling and immersive experiences that captivate and thrill audiences worldwide.

Media Contact:

Renato Pires

Actor and Producer

Instagram

Email: rp@dropdeadfilms.co.uk

https://www.dropdeadfilms.co.uk/

