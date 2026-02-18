Models Being Retired

OpenAI will stop providing access to five legacy ChatGPT models starting Friday, including GPT-4o. The company said the list of models being removed includes GPT-4o, GPT-5, GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini, and OpenAI o4-mini.

Tomorrow at 10am PT legacy models (GPT-5, GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini, and OpenAI o4-mini) will be deprecated in ChatGPT.https://t.co/RJioBsLY6D — OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) February 12, 2026

Why GPT-4o Has Drawn Attention

GPT-4o has been the subject of multiple lawsuits related to user self-harm, delusional behavior, and what has been described as AI psychosis. The model also remains OpenAI’s highest scoring system for sycophancy. Those issues have kept the model in focus even as newer systems have been released.

Timeline And Usage Data

OpenAI had planned to retire GPT-4o in August, when it introduced GPT-5. After user backlash, the company kept GPT-4o available to paid subscribers who could manually select it. In a recent blog post, OpenAI said only 0.1% of customers were still using GPT-4o. With the company reporting about 800 million weekly active users, that share represents roughly 800,000 people.

User Reaction

Thousands of users have organized in opposition to the removal of GPT-4o, citing close personal attachments to the model. The company has not said it will reverse the decision.

Featured image credits: Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.