Clym Adds HIPAA Authorization to Its Consent Management Platform

Clym has announced the release of HIPAA Authorization for Healthcare Web Tracking Consent , a new capability designed to help healthcare organizations manage consent for online tracking activities involving health-related data. The launch addresses a growing challenge as healthcare websites increasingly relyon analytics and third-party services that may involve protected health information.

Standard cookie consent tools were developed primarily for general consumer privacy laws and are not designed to capture HIPAA-specific authorization requirements. As a result, healthcare organizations often face gaps between how website consent is collected and how HIPAA authorization is expected to be handled when health-related data is disclosed to third parties.

“HIPAA authorization requires a different approach than traditional cookie consent,” said a Clym spokesperson. “This release is focused on giving healthcare organizations a clearer way to manage authorization for web tracking activities within their broader consent workflows.”

The new capability extends Clym’s broader consent management system , allowing organizations to handle HIPAA authorization alongside cookie consent, marketing preferences, and advertising consent frameworks. Through the same interface, teams can manage controls for tracking technologies and advertising signals such as Google Consent Mode V2 , with configurations applied automatically and without the need for manual or technical setup.

This approach reflects Clym’s all-in-one digital compliance solution, bringing consent management, accessibility tools, and transparency features into one platform. Consolidating these functions helps organizations reduce the need for multiple vendors while maintaining clearer oversight of digital compliance activities.

The announcement comes as regulators and privacy experts continue to scrutinize how health-related data is collected and shared online. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services , hundreds of large healthcare data breaches affecting tens of millions of individuals were recorded in 2025, highlighting the sensitivity of healthcare data in digital environments.