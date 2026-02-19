DMR News

Anthropic’s Super Bowl Campaign Lifts Claude Into Top 10 On U.S. App Store

Ad Campaign And App Store Ranking

Anthropic’s Super Bowl ads, which show people seeking advice from chatbots and being steered to “cougar” dating sites and height-boosting insoles, have coincided with a sharp rise in the company’s mobile app rankings. In the days after the ads aired, Anthropic’s AI chatbot Claude climbed from No. 41 on the U.S. App Store into the top 10. As of Friday, the app ranked No. 7, its highest position to date, according to App Store data.

Download Growth In The U.S.

Data from market intelligence provider Appfigures shows Claude’s U.S. downloads across iOS and Android reached an estimated 148,000 from Sunday through Tuesday, the most recent period available. That total represents a 32% increase from the prior three days, Thursday through Saturday, when downloads were about 112,000. Claude’s daily average during Sunday through Tuesday was 49,200, compared with its usual average of 37,400 for the same days of the week, also a 32% increase.

Positioning Against ChatGPT And Product Updates

The download increase follows the Super Bowl ads and Anthropic’s recent release of its Opus 4.6 model. The campaign emphasized Claude’s “no ads” positioning, a contrast to ChatGPT, which rolled out ads to free users this week. Appfigures said the combination of the ad campaign and the new model appears to have drawn attention to Claude’s app and its stated differentiation.

Comparison With The App’s Initial Launch

The recent gains exceed the response Claude saw when it first launched on mobile. The consumer app arrived on iOS in May 2024 and saw a limited early reception. ChatGPT had already launched on mobile and reached nearly half a million installs in its first five days. Claude, by comparison, recorded about 157,000 global downloads in its first week and did not rise above No. 55 on the U.S. App Store during that period.

Global Download Trends

Outside the U.S., Claude also recorded growth. Appfigures said worldwide downloads across the App Store and Google Play rose 15% from Sunday to Tuesday compared with Thursday to Saturday. The firm noted that this increase was less than half the growth rate seen in the U.S.

