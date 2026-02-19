Roku Plans Streaming Bundles And Wider Howdy Rollout After Strong Fourth Quarter

Roku reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings this week and outlined plans to introduce new streaming bundles in 2026, expand its $3 subscription service Howdy to more platforms, and add more premium partners following the addition of HBO Max. The company said the strategy is tied to attracting viewers as subscription prices rise across the industry and to building on recent growth in its subscription business.

Plans For Bundles And Premium Partnerships

Roku said it will begin launching streaming bundles in 2026, a move it expects to appeal to viewers looking for lower cost options as many services raise prices. The company pointed to the performance of HBO Max on its platform as a factor behind the decision to add more premium streaming partners. Roku said the response to HBO Max increased premium subscriptions and encouraged it to continue expanding that lineup.

Howdy Expansion Beyond Roku

The company also discussed its ad free subscription service Howdy, which launched last year. Roku plans to extend Howdy beyond the Roku platform, though it did not provide a timeline or list of platforms. At CES last month, chief executive Anthony Wood said the goal is broad distribution, stating that the company wants to make the service available widely.

Usage And Financial Results

Roku said users streamed 145.6 billion hours of video in 2025, a 15% increase from 2024. The company said it is approaching 100 million streaming households, though it plans to report that figure less frequently going forward. For the fourth quarter, Roku posted net income of $80.5 million, compared with a loss of $35.5 million in the same period a year earlier. Total revenue reached $1.4 billion, a 16% increase year over year.

Outlook And Company Targets

Roku said it expects total net revenue of $5.5 billion and gross profit of $2.4 billion in the period ahead. Wood told investors that the company had focused in 2023 on adjusting its cost structure and reaching adjusted EBITDA breakeven in 2024, a goal he said was achieved a year earlier than planned. He said the company expects to sustain double digit platform revenue growth while continuing to increase profitability.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

