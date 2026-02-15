Palmer Electric Marks 75 Years as the Top Electrical Company in Orlando and Central Florida

Palmer Electric proudly announces its 75th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in the company’s history of serving homeowners and businesses throughout Orlando and Central Florida. Founded in 1951, Palmer Electric has grown from a local electrical contractor into one of Florida’s most trusted providers of residential and commercial electrical services.

For more than seven decades, Palmer Electric has been relied upon for safe, code-compliant electrical installations, dependable repairs, same-day emergency service, and ongoing system maintenance. Through changing technologies, growing communities, and evolving electrical demands, the company has remained committed to delivering consistent, high-quality service built on experience and accountability.

“For 75 years, Central Florida has trusted Palmer Electric to keep their homes and businesses powered safely,” said Scott Easterbrook, President and COO. “We are proud to be the longest continuously operating electrical company in Orlando and Central Florida. Over the decades, our services have expanded to meet the needs of a growing community, while our commitment to safety, training, and professionalism has remained unchanged.”

Today, Palmer Electric serves customers across Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, and Volusia counties. In addition to residential and commercial electrical services, the company provides fire alarm systems, security solutions, and backup power systems designed to support both everyday reliability and emergency preparedness.

Palmer Electric’s electrical services include emergency electrical repairs, electrical panel replacements, surge and lightning protection, Generac generator installation and maintenance, electric vehicle charger installations, and indoor and outdoor lighting solutions. Each service is performed by licensed, insured electricians who prioritize safety, clear communication, transparent pricing, and respect for customers’ homes and businesses.

Homeowners and business owners throughout Orlando and surrounding communities, including Winter Park, Windermere, Lake Nona, Kissimmee, Celebration, Clermont, Sanford, Lake Mary, Deltona, DeLand, Cocoa Beach, and Leesburg, continue to rely on Palmer Electric for reliable, on-time electrical services. When electrical issues arise, and homeowners or business owners need an Orlando electrician , they know they can rely on Palmer Electric’s emergency electrical services, delivered by professionals who understand local codes, weather conditions, and infrastructure.

“I want to sincerely thank our customers and our dedicated team members who have made this milestone possible,” said Tom Beard, Chairman and CEO of Palmer Electric. “The trust of the Central Florida community means everything to us. For more than 75 years, we have focused on doing the work the right way, providing reliable electrical service delivered by people who care. As we look ahead, that commitment remains at the heart of everything we do.”

Continuing a Legacy of Electrical Excellence

This 75-year anniversary reflects Palmer Electric’s long-standing dedication to dependable electrical service and responsible growth. The company is fully licensed and insured, maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, and is recognized throughout Central Florida for its emphasis on safety training, workmanship, and code compliance.

As Palmer Electric looks to the future, the company remains focused on providing Central Florida with the best customer service and emergency electricians while maintaining the values that have guided it since 1951. Through ongoing training, clear communication, and honest service recommendations, Palmer Electric continues to help customers stay powered, protected, and confident year-round.

For more information about Palmer Electric and its electrical services, visit https://www.palmer-electric.com/