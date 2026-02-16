i-4 Kitchen Bath Celebrates 16 Years as the Top Kitchen and Bath Remodeling Company in Orlando and Central Florida

Celebrating the creation of kitchens and bathrooms where families gather and everyday moments become lasting memories. This milestone honors the company’s industry leadership in kitchen and bath remodeling in Orlando, its deep connection to the Central Florida community, and a strong reputation built on trust, craftsmanship, and honest service.

i-4 Kitchen Bath, a trusted name in kitchen and bath remodeling in Orlando, is proud to announce a major milestone, celebrating 16 years of serving homeowners across Central Florida. Founded in 2009 and continuously growing since then, the company has become a recognized leader in kitchen remodels, bathroom renovations, custom cabinetry, and countertops, backed by an award-winning team and the largest kitchen and bath showroom in Orlando .

Over the past 16 years, i-4 Kitchen Bath has built a reputation for thoughtful design, honest recommendations, and high-quality craftsmanship. Homeowners throughout Orange County and Seminole County, including Orlando, Windermere, Winter Garden, Winter Park, Maitland, Altamonte Springs, Heathrow, Lake Mary, Longwood, Oviedo, and Sanford, trust the team to deliver stunning kitchens and bathrooms that truly support everyday living.

“At i-4 Kitchen Bath, we believe remodeling should feel exciting, not overwhelming,” said Junior Malafaia, CEO. “Reaching 16 years in business is a proud moment for us. It reflects the trust our clients place in our team and the passion we bring to every project, from the first design conversation to the final installation.”

The Largest Kitchen and Bath Showroom in Orlando

A key part of the company’s success is its expansive kitchen and bath showroom in Orlando, the largest of its kind in the area. The showroom allows homeowners to see, touch, and compare materials, layouts, and finishes in one place. From cabinetry displays to countertop surfaces, clients can make confident decisions with guidance from experienced designers.

i-4 Kitchen Bath offers a complete range of services, including kitchen and bathroom remodeling, custom cabinets and countertops, and general home renovation. Whether a homeowner is planning a full kitchen remodel in Orlando, FL , or updating a single bathroom, the team provides the same level of care and attention to detail.

“Our experienced kitchen designers recommend solutions that balance beauty, function, and budget,” Malafaia added. “We listen carefully, think outside the box, and guide our clients toward what is truly essential for their lifestyle.”

Trusted Brands, Proven Quality

i-4 Kitchen Bath proudly partners with respected industry brands such as Silestone, Corian Quartz, Cambria, Waypoint Living Spaces, and Rubikstone. These partnerships allow the company to offer high-quality materials that combine durability and beauty for Florida living while delivering timeless style.

Every project is supported by professional installation and expert craftsmanship. The team is known for respecting clients’ homes, maintaining clear communication, and delivering flawless results that add long-term value.

Award-Winning Service and Outstanding Reviews

The company’s commitment to customer satisfaction is reflected in its awards and reviews. i-4 Kitchen Bath is a Best of Houzz Service winner for 2024, 2022, and 2019. The company also maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and consistently earns five-star reviews across Google, Yelp, Angi, and Houzz.

“These reviews mean everything to us,” said Malafaia. “They tell us we’re doing our job right. Our customers appreciate that we show up on time, are honest, and stand behind our work. Choosing the right team for your kitchen or bath renovation makes all the difference.”

A Simple, Transparent Remodeling Process

Clients choose i-4 Kitchen Bath for its easy process and transparent pricing. Projects often start at $10,000, with competitive pricing and flexible financing options.

The team focuses on listening first, understanding what homeowners want and need, and presenting smart choices for every budget. Kitchen 3D design allows homeowners to visualize their future space before construction begins, while the showroom lets them experience materials firsthand. Seeing cabinets, countertops, and finishes in person helps homeowners feel confident and excited about their choices. From layout planning to selecting materials, colors, and trusted brands, clients are guided step by step with clarity and confidence.

The Future of Kitchen and Bath Remodeling in Central Florida

As i-4 Kitchen Bath celebrates 16 years, the company remains focused on growth, innovation, and continued excellence in kitchen and bath remodeling in Orlando and throughout Central Florida.

“Our goal has always been to create spaces that feel personal and meaningful, because kitchens and bathrooms are where life unfolds,” Malafaia said. “We’re excited about the future and committed to helping more families create spaces filled with comfort and memories, while transforming their homes with confidence.

For more information about i-4 Kitchen Bath, its services, or its kitchen and bath showroom in Orlando, visit https://i4kitchenbath.com .

About i-4 Kitchen Bath

i-4 Kitchen Bath is a full-service kitchen and bath remodeling company based in Orlando, Florida. Serving Orange County and Seminole County, the company specializes in kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, custom cabinetry, and countertops. Known for expert design, professional installation, and outstanding customer service, i-4 Kitchen Bath delivers high-quality results that elevate homes and enhance everyday living.