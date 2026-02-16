Smooth Closing Expands Off-Market Home Buying Operations Across Major Texas Cities

Smooth Closing announced it has expanded its off-market home buying operations across Austin, Dallas and Houston, formalizing a multi-city footprint that shows increasing demand for nontraditional home-selling options in Texas’ largest metropolitan areas.

Founded in Austin in 2011, Smooth Closing has spent more than a decade purchasing residential properties throughout Central and Southeast Texas. What began as a local operation has evolved into a regional home buyer with an established presence in multiple markets. The latest move increases staffing, transaction capacity and local market coverage in all three cities while redefining the home-buying landscape in Dallas and Houston.

Company officials said the decision to expand was driven by sustained homeowner interest rather than short-term market shifts. Since its founding, Smooth Closing has completed more than 350 residential purchases, with transaction volume increasing alongside population growth, corporate relocations and changing housing conditions in Texas’ urban centers.

Unlike traditional sellers who list properties through real estate agents, Smooth Closing works directly with homeowners to complete off-market transactions . These purchases are conducted without public listings, open houses or extended marketing periods, an approach that has gained traction as more homeowners seek flexible alternatives.

“Texas homeowners are dealing with a wide range of circumstances, from relocation and inheritance to homes that need repairs,” said Chip Ferguson, founder of Smooth Closing. “Our growth across Austin, Dallas and Houston reflects consistent demand for a direct option that removes uncertainty and shortens the selling timeline.”

Ferguson said the company’s growth has been fueled largely by referrals and repeat interactions rather than market speculation. “We’ve operated through strong markets, slower periods and everything in between,” he said. “Our focus has always been on building a business that works for homeowners regardless of broader conditions.”

Smooth Closing purchases homes in a variety of situations, including properties that require significant repairs, inherited homes, vacant properties and sales tied to life transitions. As more homeowners turn to online search to explore alternatives, the company has seen increased awareness from sellers researching phrases such as “ Sell My House Fast ” while weighing their options.

Texas continues to rank among the fastest-growing states in the nation, with Austin, Dallas and Houston remaining major employment and relocation hubs, according to Ferguson. Smooth Closing said its structure allows the company to adjust to differences in inventory, pricing pressure and demand across each city while maintaining a consistent approach statewide.

The company emphasized that off-market sales are not intended to replace traditional listings for every homeowner but offer an additional path for those seeking speed, simplicity or certainty. For sellers searching “ Sell My House Fast ,” Smooth Closing positions its service as a direct transaction model designed to reduce complexity.

About Smooth Closing

Smooth Closing is a Texas-based real estate investment company founded in 2011 in Austin. The company specializes in off-market residential home purchases conducted directly with property owners across Austin, Dallas, Houston and surrounding communities.

Locally owned and operated, Smooth Closing has completed hundreds of home purchases throughout Texas. The company focuses on providing a streamlined alternative for homeowners seeking a simplified selling process without traditional listing requirements.