ICCI Provides Customized Nautilus Hydro Pig Cleaning for Complex Industrial System

Industrial Commissioning Consultants International (ICCI) offers a customized Nautilus Hydro Pig pipeline-flushing service designed to address the operational needs of complex industrial systems during commissioning and maintenance.

“This service was developed to support cleaning requirements in systems where traditional flushing methods are not suitable due to layout or operational constraints,” stated the spokesperson.

The Nautilus Hydro Pig service uses high-velocity aerated water to create a compressible pig that travels through the piping at speeds over 50 feet per second. This method is used to remove internal debris that has not adhered within the system. The cleaning process is designed to operate across a range of pipe diameters from 3/4 inch to 24 inches and is used in facilities with diverse piping geometries.

The service of industrial hydrolazing solutions does not require chemical flushing or high volumes of water. It is implemented to minimize the risk of water hammer and support steady fluid movement throughout the system. This approach is used on process and utility lines in a variety of industrial settings, including power generation, LNG, petrochemical, oil and gas, and others.

ICCI provides this service using a process aligned with project requirements. It is used during construction, commissioning, and turnaround phases. The service is developed to reduce delays and address debris issues during system preparation. Each application is configured based on the pipe layout and system specifications.

“By adjusting the process to meet specific project needs, it helps prepare systems for commissioning without introducing excess fluid or pressure risk,” added the spokesperson.

The company has provided system cleaning and commissioning services since 2002. Its service delivery includes equipment and procedures suited to mechanical and process infrastructure used in a variety of industrial sectors.