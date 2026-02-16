DMR News

Sound & Vision Launches Its New “Sound & Vision Priority Care” Membership, Offering New Levels Of Ongoing Support

Feb 16, 2026

Sound & Vision, a leader in custom home technology integration, has announced the launch of its new Sound & Vision Priority Care membership. This is a proactive service plan that’s designed to support customers long after installation, turning smart home systems from luxury gadgets into reliable, always-on utilities.

While many companies install technology systems and move on, Sound & Vision aims to set a new standard in long-term care. Their Sound & Vision Priority Care membership is built around proactive monitoring, remote diagnostics, and 24/7 expert support. This ensures that their clients’ systems are able to work seamlessly long after installation day, and that any hiccups can be solved before they become a persistent problem.

The new membership is designed to move the home tech sector on from the traditional approach of reactive service calls. With the help of their proprietary dashboard, the team is able to use advanced monitoring tools to identify and resolve issues, often before homeowners even notice that they’re there in the first place. This is designed to help smart home technology feel as dependable as electricity or running water.

With a reputation for delivering sophisticated home automation, A/V, lighting control, networking, and integrated security systems tailored to the client’s lifestyle, Sound & Vision understands how crucial their installations can feel to the modern living experience. Their new membership program reinforces their quality integrations with structured, long-term system care.

The team’s technicians are able to continuously monitor connected systems for performance irregularities. If a device becomes unresponsive, firmness needs updating, or other issues appear, the team can resolve the issue remotely. Homeowners no longer have to schedule on-site visits to ensure that their tech keeps providing the convenience and efficiency they demand.

With the proactive model established by the Sound & Vision Priority Care membership plan, support is available 24/7. Homeowners can enjoy not just proactive support but access to experienced technicians who understand the intricacies of integrated systems and are equipped to troubleshoot issues, deploy remote repairs, and provide guidance for users.

Sound & Vision Priority Care reflects the beliefs of Sound & Vision that premium home technology should be as reliable as it is innovative. By pairing the latest in smart home installations with continuous care, they aim to provide seamless, modern living with an elevated everyday experience.

For more information about Sound & Vision, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

