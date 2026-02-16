AML Watcher partners with GAFA to bring hands on AML screening into CAML training

AML Watcher today announced a partnership with Global Association of Forensic Accountants-GAFA (GAFA) to strengthen practical AML capability through hands on training in India. As part of this collaboration, GAFA will incorporate AML Watcher into its Certified Anti Money Laundering Professionals CAML program so compliance professionals can gain real tool experience during upcoming training sessions.

This partnership is designed to bridge the gap between learning and execution by exposing participants to modern AML screening workflows in a guided environment. With regtech now embedded in most compliance offices and teams, both organizations aim to help professionals better understand how screening outcomes are reviewed, documented, and applied in day to day compliance decisions. This partnership reflects a broader commitment to empower compliance professionals with practical exposure to modern regtech so teams can make faster, clearer decisions with stronger confidence. Those interested in enrolling in the CAML program can register here: https://gafa.org.in/course/certification-in-anti-money-laundering-caml/

What the partnership will deliver

Hands on exposure during CAML training

AML Watcher will be used in GAFA’s upcoming training sessions to give learners practical experience with screening workflows.

Joint initiatives to promote practical compliance knowledge

AML Watcher and GAFA will collaborate on additional activities that support stronger day to day compliance capability.

“Effective AML outcomes are built through collaboration. Partnerships enable advanced tools to move beyond dashboards and become instruments of prevention and trust.” said Kanwaljeet Kaur Soni, President GAFA

“Partnerships like this help us put real tools into real training, so professionals feel empowered to make better decisions from day one. The solution is built to innovate and create workflows based on regulatory logic. Learning how AML Watcher translates regulatory knowledge into practical screening workflows helps compliance teams understand how technology simplifies compliance with complex regulations,” said Khurram A., Founder of AML Watcher.

About AML Watcher

AML Watcher is a RegTech company that provides AML screening and decision support for financial institutions and regulated businesses. It supports screening workflows across key risk domains and helps compliance teams improve review consistency and documentation.

Together, AML Watcher and GAFA aim to raise the practical bar for AML capability by combining structured learning with hands on exposure, helping compliance professionals operate with more clarity, speed, and confidence.

About GAFA

The Global Association of Forensic Accountants (GAFA) is an international body dedicated to advancing forensic accounting, fraud investigation, and compliance education.

With specialized certifications in fraud, cybercrime, and financial crime, GAFA empowers professionals worldwide to safeguard businesses and economies against financial threats.

GAFA

Email: info@gafa.org.in

Contact: +91-8920002020

Location:

Col 04-02, 4th Floor,

Golf Course Ext Rd, Badshahpur, Sector 66,

Gurugram, Haryana 122018