Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy Participates in The Hague Conference and Publishes Paper in the Judges’ Newsletter on International Child Protection

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy recently participated in the Hague Conference held in Washington, with the firm’s founder, Mrs. Awatif Khouri appearing as the guest speaker to speak about the international relocation process in the United Arab Emirates. The talk was later featured in Volume XXVII / Spring-Summer 2025 of the Judges’ Newsletter on International Child Protection, a publication distributed by the Permanent Bureau of the HCCH to facilitate judicial cooperation.

The firm’s participation in the event highlights its presence among family law experts across the world. As a licensed Advocate in the United Arab Emirates, Mrs. Awatif Khouri drew upon her experience in dealing with international child relocation cases to provide an in-depth analysis of the family law with regard to relocation. The presentation explained the impact of age and gender of the children on judgements related to child relocation cases, through case laws from the UAE.

The presentation has now been published in Volume XXVII of the Judges’ Newsletter on International Child Protection, the paper forms a guide to relocation laws under international family law from the perspective of the United Arab Emirates. Leading up to the event, the firm sought responses from members regarding international relocation law, court procedure, and practice in order to gather detailed, practical information on how courts across different jurisdictions are handling international relocation disputes.

Mrs. Awatif Khouri commented on the firm’s contribution stating, “By participating in the Hague Conference, Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy was able to showcase and explain the changes in the UAE family law , to the international legal community. We highlighted the substantial progress that these new laws have made within the UAE’s legal system regarding child and family protection.”