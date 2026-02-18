DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy Participates in The Hague Conference and Publishes Paper in the Judges’ Newsletter on International Child Protection

ByEthan Lin

Feb 18, 2026

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy recently participated in the Hague Conference held in Washington, with the firm’s founder, Mrs. Awatif Khouri appearing as the guest speaker to speak about the international relocation process in the United Arab Emirates. The talk was later featured in Volume XXVII / Spring-Summer 2025 of the Judges’ Newsletter on International Child Protection, a publication distributed by the Permanent Bureau of the HCCH to facilitate judicial cooperation.

The firm’s participation in the event highlights its presence among family law experts across the world. As a licensed Advocate in the United Arab Emirates, Mrs. Awatif Khouri drew upon her experience in dealing with international child relocation cases to provide an in-depth analysis of the family law with regard to relocation. The presentation explained the impact of age and gender of the children on judgements related to child relocation cases, through case laws from the UAE.

The presentation has now been published in Volume XXVII of the Judges’ Newsletter on International Child Protection, the paper forms a guide to relocation laws under international family law from the perspective of the United Arab Emirates. Leading up to the event, the firm sought responses from members regarding international relocation law, court procedure, and practice in order to gather detailed, practical information on how courts across different jurisdictions are handling international relocation disputes.

Mrs. Awatif Khouri commented on the firm’s contribution stating, “By participating in the Hague Conference, Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy was able to showcase and explain the changes in the UAE family law, to the international legal community. We highlighted the substantial progress that these new laws have made within the UAE’s legal system regarding child and family protection.”

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Only 53% of employees believe action will follow a survey: People Insight set to close the trust gap
Feb 18, 2026 Ethan Lin
Care Launch Announces New Enquiry Management Service
Feb 18, 2026 Ethan Lin
4x4Playground.com Launches New Hub for 4×4 Build Guides, Gear Reviews, and Used Truck Buying Tips
Feb 18, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801