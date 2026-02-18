Care Launch Announces New Enquiry Management Service

Care Launch has created a dedicated enquiry management service that’s built specifically for care providers. Care Launch Enquiry Management is designed to work as an extension of existing care teams, solving one of the core problems the industry faces at the moment: poor enquiry-to-move-in rates.

Based on Care Launch’s own research, 1 in 10 calls aren’t answered at over 200 care homes around the country. Moreover, a third of these homes didn’t give families the information they needed to take the next step. Market research suggests that each enquiry is worth around £60,000, so care homes are missing out because they simply lack the resources and knowledge to assist those making the enquiries.

Trained Specialists Who Understand The Care Sector

Care Launch Enquiry Management is a service that gives care homes trained specialists to work alongside their teams. Individuals who understand the industry will learn all about the individual care home’s values and services – and then take over the enquiry management side of things.

They answer calls and emails, listen to families, provide advice and issue follow-ups. It’s all built around the idea of a) actually responding to enquiries when they arrive, and b) nurturing enquiries and encouraging more move-ins.

Better Conversions and Stronger Trust

The early results from this service suggest that care homes could benefit from better conversion rates and increased trust between families and the care home itself. Care Launch is ready to support care homes within a week – and this launch makes them the only care marketing partner in the UK to offer full end-to-end support.

For further information about this service, visit the Care Launch website here and give the team a call: https://www.carelaunch.uk/ .

About Care Launch

Care Launch has over 30 years of experience building businesses and growing teams. The company exists to help care homes maximise occupancy with self-funding families. It supplies a range of digital marketing services and channels to assist in any way possible, working with care homes across the UK to help them grow. It’s also one of the only care marketing firms to offer a results guarantee, meaning it won’t bill clients until they’ve received their first lead from a Care Launch campaign.