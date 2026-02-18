DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Care Launch Announces New Enquiry Management Service

ByEthan Lin

Feb 18, 2026

Care Launch has created a dedicated enquiry management service that’s built specifically for care providers. Care Launch Enquiry Management is designed to work as an extension of existing care teams, solving one of the core problems the industry faces at the moment: poor enquiry-to-move-in rates.

Based on Care Launch’s own research, 1 in 10 calls aren’t answered at over 200 care homes around the country. Moreover, a third of these homes didn’t give families the information they needed to take the next step. Market research suggests that each enquiry is worth around £60,000, so care homes are missing out because they simply lack the resources and knowledge to assist those making the enquiries.

Trained Specialists Who Understand The Care Sector

Care Launch Enquiry Management is a service that gives care homes trained specialists to work alongside their teams. Individuals who understand the industry will learn all about the individual care home’s values and services – and then take over the enquiry management side of things.

They answer calls and emails, listen to families, provide advice and issue follow-ups. It’s all built around the idea of a) actually responding to enquiries when they arrive, and b) nurturing enquiries and encouraging more move-ins.

Better Conversions and Stronger Trust

The early results from this service suggest that care homes could benefit from better conversion rates and increased trust between families and the care home itself. Care Launch is ready to support care homes within a week – and this launch makes them the only care marketing partner in the UK to offer full end-to-end support.

For further information about this service, visit the Care Launch website here and give the team a call: https://www.carelaunch.uk/.

About Care Launch

Care Launch has over 30 years of experience building businesses and growing teams. The company exists to help care homes maximise occupancy with self-funding families. It supplies a range of digital marketing services and channels to assist in any way possible, working with care homes across the UK to help them grow. It’s also one of the only care marketing firms to offer a results guarantee, meaning it won’t bill clients until they’ve received their first lead from a Care Launch campaign.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Only 53% of employees believe action will follow a survey: People Insight set to close the trust gap
Feb 18, 2026 Ethan Lin
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy Participates in The Hague Conference and Publishes Paper in the Judges’ Newsletter on International Child Protection
Feb 18, 2026 Ethan Lin
4x4Playground.com Launches New Hub for 4×4 Build Guides, Gear Reviews, and Used Truck Buying Tips
Feb 18, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801