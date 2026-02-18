Only 53% of employees believe action will follow a survey: People Insight set to close the trust gap

Only 53% of employees believe their organisation will take action after asking for feedback, according to People Insight’s latest global benchmark data. This lack of confidence highlights a growing trust gap in employee listening. While surveys are widely used, many organisations struggle to deliver visible action, leading to disengagement and survey fatigue.

People Insight has announced a significant upgrade to their employee experience platform’s action planning functionality to address this challenge. The upgrade strengthens their “Smarter Action” approach, using Prism – People Insight’s signature AI – to help organisations move from insight to action more effectively.

The enhanced capability supports managers at every level with practical, data-driven guidance following employee surveys. New features include:

Personalised actions from Prism based on survey results and organisational priorities

Actions grounded in comments, trends and benchmarks, not guesswork

The ability to chat with Prism to refine and improve actions until they work for you

Support to improve the quality of user-written actions

Nudges to help maintain momentum over time

For HR and People leaders, the upgrade provides greater visibility and reassurance that actions are aligned and progressing. For employees, it helps restore confidence that feedback leads to change.

Commenting on the launch, Tom Debenham, Managing Director at People Insight, said:

“When only half of employees believe anything will change, that is a serious warning sign. This upgrade is about closing that trust gap by making it easier to show that feedback leads to real action.”

