DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Only 53% of employees believe action will follow a survey: People Insight set to close the trust gap

ByEthan Lin

Feb 18, 2026

Only 53% of employees believe their organisation will take action after asking for feedback, according to People Insight’s latest global benchmark data. This lack of confidence highlights a growing trust gap in employee listening. While surveys are widely used, many organisations struggle to deliver visible action, leading to disengagement and survey fatigue.

People Insight has announced a significant upgrade to their employee experience platform’s action planning functionality to address this challenge. The upgrade strengthens their “Smarter Action” approach, using Prism – People Insight’s signature AI – to help organisations move from insight to action more effectively.

The enhanced capability supports managers at every level with practical, data-driven guidance following employee surveys. New features include:

  • Personalised actions from Prism based on survey results and organisational priorities
  • Actions grounded in comments, trends and benchmarks, not guesswork
  • The ability to chat with Prism to refine and improve actions until they work for you
  • Support to improve the quality of user-written actions
  • Nudges to help maintain momentum over time

For HR and People leaders, the upgrade provides greater visibility and reassurance that actions are aligned and progressing. For employees, it helps restore confidence that feedback leads to change.

Commenting on the launch, Tom Debenham, Managing Director at People Insight, said:

“When only half of employees believe anything will change, that is a serious warning sign. This upgrade is about closing that trust gap by making it easier to show that feedback leads to real action.”

About People Insight

People Insight partners with organisations across sectors to develop effective employee listening strategies and drive meaningful improvements to the employee experience through actionable surveys and 360-degree feedback. With industry-leading benchmark data spanning every sector, People Insight provides an unparalleled understanding of how employee experience varies across industries. By combining cutting-edge technology, generative AI and expert consultancy, People Insight supports the creation of outstanding workplace cultures rooted in evidence and insight.

For more information, visit the People Insight website here: https://peopleinsight.co.uk/.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Care Launch Announces New Enquiry Management Service
Feb 18, 2026 Ethan Lin
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy Participates in The Hague Conference and Publishes Paper in the Judges’ Newsletter on International Child Protection
Feb 18, 2026 Ethan Lin
4x4Playground.com Launches New Hub for 4×4 Build Guides, Gear Reviews, and Used Truck Buying Tips
Feb 18, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801