Pipas Law Group Announces Attorney Brandon Kemp as New Partner to Strengthen Client Advocacy

Pipas Law Group Announces Brandon Kemp as New Partner to Strengthen Client Advocacy

Pipas Law Group, a well-respected Florida-based personal injury law firm, proudly announces the addition of Brandon J. Kemp, Esq. to the position of Partner. This milestone in Mr. Kemp’s legal career is a testament to his unwavering dedication to fighting for clients’ rights, especially those seeking justice in personal injury cases.

Brandon Kemp has proven himself as a committed attorney with significant experience in personal injury law. A native Floridian, Mr. Kemp’s journey began in New Port Richey, Florida, where he grew up before earning his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Florida. His passion for justice first blossomed while working in the insurance and residential construction sectors, where he gained valuable insight into the workings of the industry.

In 2009, Mr. Kemp joined a Tampa Bay area law firm, where he developed a profound commitment to helping clients who had suffered from personal injuries. Over the years, he took on key roles, including managing cases and overseeing the firm’s intake department, gaining a deep understanding of the process from pre-litigation to settlement negotiations. His experience in these critical phases of personal injury law has made him an effective advocate for his clients, and his commitment to their well-being remains his top priority.

A Commitment to Client-Centered Legal Representation

Brandon Kemp’s legal experience and hands-on approach have been pivotal in elevating Pipas Law Group’s reputation for client-focused advocacy. Mr. Kemp is known for personally handling cases and maintaining direct communication with his clients, ensuring that they always have access to the dedicated attention and support they deserve. His philosophy is simple yet powerful: “Big enough to get the job done, small enough to care.”

Unlike many larger firms where clients may only interact with paralegals or associate attorneys, Mr. Kemp guarantees that when clients hire him, they receive personalized service and direct communication with the attorney handling their case. His clients have access to his personal cell phone number, a practice that exemplifies his commitment to providing top-tier service.

Education and Career Achievements

After gaining invaluable experience in the legal field, Brandon Kemp pursued his law degree at Western Michigan University’s Cooley Law School, where he graduated Cum Laude. His commitment to excellence was evident as he completed his Juris Doctor degree in just 2 years and 4 months. He then passed the bar exam on his first attempt and was admitted to The Florida Bar.

Beyond his academic achievements, Mr. Kemp has been nominated for several awards within the legal community. His recognition includes being a lifetime member of the Million-Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, a prestigious honor that less than 1% of attorneys nationwide can claim.

A Passion for Justice and Advocacy

In his new role as Partner at Pipas Law Group, Attorney Kemp continues to advocate for those injured by the negligence of others. His experience in both pre-litigation and litigation strategies makes him a formidable force in personal injury law. Mr. Kemp is well-versed in handling complex cases and navigating through difficult negotiations to ensure that clients receive the compensation they deserve.

At Pipas Law Group, Attorney Kemp is committed to delivering aggressive, client-centered representation that prioritizes each client’s needs. As the firm continues to grow and serve its community, Mr. Kemp’s leadership will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the firm and maintaining its reputation for excellence in personal injury law.

About Pipas Law Group

Pipas Law Group is a respected law firm specializing in personal injury cases, offering a range of legal services to clients in Florida. Known for its client-centered approach, the firm fights tirelessly to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have suffered due to the negligence of others. With a commitment to providing top-quality service, Pipas Law Group prides itself on offering accessible legal representation that is both personal and professional.

