Shin Tours Announces Leadership in Jewish Heritage Travel

Shin Tours, the world’s leading private tour operator for Jewish heritage experiences, continues to transform the way Jewish families explore their roots, cultures, and histories. Specializing in immersive, multi-day journeys across Israel, Morocco, Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, England, and many more destinations around the world, the company creates fully customized, life-changing experiences that reconnect families to their heritage and bring them closer together.

Founded by Asaf Peled in 2013, Shin Tours was born out of a passion to move away from the typical “cookie-cutter” itineraries and create meaningful, personal, and enriching Jewish travel experiences. Asaf’s frustration with the limitations of traditional tours inspired him to build a company that would create deeply engaging experiences for Jewish families. Today, Shin Tours stands as a recognized leader in Jewish heritage travel, offering bespoke services that cater to the individual desires of each family.

Custom-Tailored Jewish Heritage Tours for Families

One of the core philosophies of Shin Tours is its commitment to personalization. Each tour is carefully designed around the unique interests, values, and relationships of the family. Shin Tours begins every trip with a consultation to understand the individual expectations of each traveler, ensuring that the final itinerary is a perfect fit for everyone. This approach sets the company apart from other tour operators, as it avoids a one-size-fits-all model in favor of highly personalized journeys.

These custom-tailored experiences not only include visits to major Jewish landmarks but also ensure that each family can connect with their roots in a deeply emotional and meaningful way. Whether traveling to the sacred sites of Israel, the Jewish heritage of Spain, or the lesser-known, but equally powerful Jewish communities in Morocco, Shin Tours guarantees that every family’s journey is both personal and unforgettable.

A Track Record of Excellence and Trust

Families trust Shin Tours for its outstanding reputation, reflected in glowing customer reviews and a 4.9-star rating on TripAdvisor. The company has earned multiple industry honors, including the prestigious Travellers’ Choice Award, and is a recognized service partner of World Jewish Travel. Shin Tours’ work and expertise have also been featured by respected Jewish publications and organizations, including Hadassah Magazine, The Jerusalem Post, JFNA, JNF, and other leading Jewish institutions, further cementing its status as a premier provider of Jewish heritage travel experiences.

Through years of dedication to creating meaningful travel experiences, Shin Tours has become a go-to destination for Jewish families around the globe who want to deepen their connections with their heritage. The company’s strong track record is reflected in its 5-star client reviews and its growing reputation as a trusted partner in Jewish travel.

A Shift from “Generic” Tours to Truly Transformative Journeys

The foundation of Shin Tours lies in the frustration Asaf Peled felt when working as a tour guide for another operator. While the tours visited famous historical and cultural sites, the experiences often lacked the depth and emotional resonance that families desired. The rigid schedules and generic itineraries left little room for real connection and reflection.

Asaf’s commitment to breaking free from these limitations led him to found Shin Tours. Rather than a simple sightseeing tour, Shin Tours places the family’s personal journey at the heart of each itinerary. Every aspect of the trip, from the guides to the restaurants and the locations visited, is chosen with intention to provide a truly immersive and memorable experience.

Responsibility and Vetted Partnerships for a Seamless Experience

Shin Tours takes great pride in the responsibility it assumes for each aspect of a family’s journey. Every guide, driver, route, and restaurant is carefully vetted to ensure the highest level of quality and authenticity. This commitment to responsibility is a cornerstone of the company’s approach, and its well-established, trusted partnerships with local vendors ensure a seamless and enriching experience.

Whether visiting the ancient sites of Jerusalem or enjoying the beauty of Jewish heritage in Spain, Shin Tours brings families closer to their roots with deeply authentic experiences, all backed by thorough research and local expertise.

Three Key Reasons Families Choose Shin Tours

Consultation-First Design: Unlike most operators, Shin Tours begins each relationship with a detailed consultation to understand the emotional and cultural goals of each family. From this, a bespoke itinerary is crafted, ensuring the trip is meaningful and aligned with the family’s personal vision. Responsibility and Vetting: Every aspect of the tour is carefully curated and vetted for quality. Shin Tours takes responsibility for all services, from guides to accommodations, ensuring a smooth and enriching experience. Depth of Experience: Shin Tours’ itineraries are designed with a balanced pace to ensure that each location is explored in depth. The focus is not just on seeing sights, but experiencing them meaningfully, allowing families to connect with the heritage in a way that resonates long after the journey ends.

Discover the Shin Tours Experience

Shin Tours invites prospective travelers to experience a sneak peek into their tailor-made Jewish heritage journeys. Simply share a few details about your group and interests, and Shin Tours will design a personalized itinerary at no cost. This innovative approach allows families to envision their trip before committing, offering a clear understanding of what to expect during the journey.

About Shin Tours

Shin Tours is the world’s leading provider of private Jewish heritage tours. Specializing in personalized, transformative journeys, the company offers tailor-made travel experiences in Israel, Morocco, Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, and England. Led by founder Asaf Peled, Shin Tours provides families with meaningful, emotional, and immersive experiences that reconnect them with their Jewish roots. The company has garnered praise for its attention to detail, commitment to quality, and its unique approach to Jewish heritage travel.

