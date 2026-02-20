Google Releases Gemini 3.1 Pro With Big Gains In Benchmarks

Google released the newest version of Gemini Pro, its large language model, on Thursday. The model, Gemini 3.1 Pro, is currently available as a preview and will be generally released soon, the company said. Onlookers have noted that Gemini 3.1 Pro appears to be a meaningful step up from its predecessor, Gemini 3, which was already seen as a highly capable AI tool when it launched in November.

Benchmarks And Early Praise

Google shared statistics from independent benchmarks, including one called Humanity’s Last Exam, showing the new model performing significantly better than the previous version. Gemini 3.1 Pro was also praised by Brendan Foody, the CEO of AI startup Mercor, whose APEX benchmarking system measures how well new AI models handle real professional tasks. “Gemini 3.1 Pro is now at the top of the APEX-Agents leaderboard,” Foody wrote in a social media post, adding that the results show how quickly agents are improving at real knowledge work.

Context In The AI Model Race

The release comes as competition among major AI labs continues to intensify, with companies pushing out increasingly capable models designed for agentic work and multi-step reasoning. Other major players, including OpenAI and Anthropic, have also rolled out new models recently, underscoring how fast the pace of development is accelerating.

