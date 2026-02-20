Red Hills Dental Announces Advanced Implant Services in St George

Red Hills Dental Expands Comprehensive Implant Services in St George

Red Hills Dental, a leader in personalized and technologically advanced dental care, announces the expansion of its dental implant services, including single tooth implants, bridges, and full arch treatments. The practice is led by Dr. Matthew Bergman, the only dentist in Southern Utah who is Board-Certified by the American Board of Oral Implantology. Dr. Bergman is also a Fellow with the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and a Master with the International Congress of Oral Implantologists. Red Hills Dental is making lives better…One smile at a time.

Red Hills Dental emphasizes unhurried, individualized care, ensuring that each patient receives treatment that considers both comfort and long-term oral health outcomes. The integration of advanced digital tools, including 3D scanning, 3D printing, in-house CT imaging, and AI-powered software, allows the practice to deliver predictable results with maximum precision and reliability.

Board-Certified Expertise in Implantology

Dr. Bergman brings unmatched expertise to Red Hills Dental as a board-certified professional with the American Board of Oral Implantology. He is also a Fellow with the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and a Master with the International Congress of Oral Implantology. His training and experience enable him to manage the complete dental implant process, from planning to final placement, ensuring high-value results for patients.

“At Red Hills Dental, we treat more than teeth,” said Dr. Bergman. “Our approach focuses on the individual, providing unhurried, comprehensive care that prioritizes both comfort and precision. We are committed to delivering outcomes patients can trust while maintaining a superior experience.”

Technology Enhancing Precision and Comfort

The practice’s investment in cutting-edge technology ensures a seamless and effective patient experience. With in-house CT imaging, 3D printing, and AI-assisted treatment planning, Red Hills Dental can design and place implants with exacting standards. These tools contribute to faster recovery times, greater predictability, and improved long-term success rates for patients receiving dental implants.

Additionally, sedation options are available to help patients with dental anxiety, providing a calm and controlled environment for all procedures. The team’s dedication to patient-centered care ensures that each visit is conducted with attention to individual needs and preferences.

A Personalized Approach to Patient Care

Red Hills Dental differentiates itself through its focus on the patient experience. The practice provides unhurried consultations and treatments, emphasizing transparency, honesty, and trust. By taking the time to understand each patient’s goals and concerns, the team at Red Hills Dental builds lasting relationships while delivering high-quality dental solutions.

This approach aligns with the practice’s philosophy that a patient’s smile is a core aspect of their identity, requiring personalized care that addresses both function and aesthetics.

Expanding Access to Advanced Dental Services in Southern Utah

Red Hills Dental’s expansion of implant services strengthens access to specialized care in Southern Utah. The practice’s comprehensive offerings provide local patients with advanced treatment options that were previously available only in larger metropolitan areas.

“We aim to elevate dental care standards in our region,” said Dr. Bergman. “By combining board-certified expertise with advanced technology and a patient-first philosophy, Red Hills Dental offers a level of care that is unmatched in Southern Utah.”

About Red Hills Dental

Red Hills Dental provides unhurried, comprehensive dental care, combining advanced technology with personalized service. The practice specializes in dental implants, bone grafting, and full arch reconstructions. Dr. Matthew Bergman, board-certified by the American Board of Oral Implantology, oversees the complete implant process to ensure precision, predictability, and patient satisfaction. Red Hills Dental is dedicated to building trust through honesty, high standards, and individualized care.

Media Contact

Matthew Bergman

Red Hills Dental

Doctor

Phone: +1 435-215-4805

Email: business@sgsmiles.com

Website

Social Media:

Instagram

Chamber of Commerce

Google Reviews

Showmelocal