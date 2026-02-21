DMR News

Miami Founder Dawson Gant Expands OfferLaunch to Partner with Growth-Stage Brands Nationwide

Feb 21, 2026

OfferLaunch, a growth operations firm founded by Dawson Gant in Miami, Florida, is expanding its partnership model to work with more growth-stage businesses across the United States. The firm specializes in embedding directly into a company’s sales infrastructure to build the systems required for sustainable scaling.

“The bottleneck is almost never what founders think it is,” said Dawson Gant, CEO of OfferLaunch.

“They believe they need more leads when they actually need to convert the ones they already have. They believe they need to work harder when they actually need to eliminate half their priorities and go all in on two.”

OfferLaunch works with companies that have a proven offer but lack the operational infrastructure to scale it. Rather than offering advisory services, the firm takes a hands-on approach, restructuring sales team architecture, pipeline management, and fulfillment processes to handle increased volume.

Dawson Gant brings a cross-industry background to the firm’s approach. Gant entered real estate at 18, where he built and flipped over 100 homes. That experience in high-volume project management shaped the operational framework that would later define OfferLaunch.

After real estate, Gant ran a sales and marketing agency that helped scale clients to multiple seven figures per month. The recurring pattern across every business was the same: growth exposed operational weaknesses that had been invisible at smaller scale.

That same principle applied when Dawson Gant entered the telehealth industry at 27 and built a brand to seven figures in four months. The compressed timeline required the kind of systems-first thinking that most companies never implement until forced to by failure.

“At that speed, every weakness in the operation shows up immediately instead of next quarter,” Gant said. “There is no room for inefficiency. Either the backend holds or the whole thing breaks.”

The OfferLaunch model is built around what Gant describes as building the machine that builds the thing. Rather than applying surface-level fixes, the firm restructures how a company sells and fulfills from the ground up, creating infrastructure designed to absorb growth.

Outside of OfferLaunch, Dawson Gant is active in community investment, with significant contributions to organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami. Gant is also a licensed private pilot and competitive race car driver, interests that demand the same rapid decision-making and calm under pressure required in high-growth business environments.

OfferLaunch continues to accept new partnerships with businesses that have strong offers and are ready to scale. More information about Dawson Gant and the firm is available at thedawsongant.com.

