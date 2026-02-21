Family-Run Uncle Lee Confectionery Blends Four Decades of Heritage Baking with Innovative Vending Model Amid Festive Surge

As Chinese New Year celebrations sweep across Singapore, a family-run bakery with roots dating back to 1985 is experiencing record demand for its traditional cakes. To meet soaring interest while preserving affordability, Uncle Lee Confectionery is expanding through an innovative vending machine model that blends heritage baking with modern convenience.

Founded by master baker Lee Boo Song, Uncle Lee Confectionery is now led by second-generation siblings Tristan Lee, Clive Lee and Kaden Lee, alongside their mother Ho Geok Lan and Tristan’s spouse Jiayi Liu. Together, the family has transformed a legacy neighborhood bakery into a fast-growing brand with more than 45,000 Instagram followers and a growing islandwide footprint.

From Tanglin Halt Roots to a New Chapter

Lee Boo Song began his baking journey in 1985 as head baker at the former Hock Ann Confectionery in Tanglin Halt, where he spent 35 years refining traditional Singaporean cake recipes. When the long-standing neighborhood bakery closed in 2021 following redevelopment under Singapore’s Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme, the family faced a turning point.

Determined to preserve decades of craftsmanship, the Lees opened Uncle Lee Confectionery at 4 Jalan Pisang near Bugis MRT in 2021. What began as a continuation of a family tradition has since evolved into a business model that respects heritage while adapting to changing economic realities.

“Our father spent decades perfecting these recipes,” said Tristan Lee. “We wanted to ensure his craft wouldn’t disappear. At the same time, we had to evolve to keep prices accessible despite rising costs.”

A Vending Machine Strategy to Sustain Affordability

In response to increasing ingredient and manpower costs, the family introduced automated vending machines in 2025 to complement their Bugis storefront. The machines allow Uncle Lee Confectionery to expand beyond a single retail location while managing operational expenses.

Currently operating at Suntec City and the Downtown area, the vending machines feature touchscreen ordering systems and mechanical trays that gently dispense freshly baked cakes. Additional locations in the CBD and Paya Lebar are planned.

“Reducing manpower dependency allows us to channel resources into quality ingredients and traditional baking methods,” the family explained. “The vending model helps us maintain fair pricing without compromising standards.”

The concept has resonated strongly with customers. Cakes are restocked daily at 11 a.m., with many selling out within hours. Coverage by local food media platforms including Singapore Foodie, Miss Tam Chiak and Eatbook has further amplified demand.

Heritage Recipes Driving Modern Demand

At the heart of Uncle Lee Confectionery’s success are time-honored recipes developed over four decades.

The flagship Kaya Pandan Cake features two layers of pandan chiffon bound with house-made kaya custard. Fresh pandan leaves are processed daily to extract natural flavor, a labor-intensive step the family insists on preserving.

The Peanut Cake pairs vanilla sponge with freshly ground peanuts, delivering a nostalgic balance of sweet and savory. The Yam Cake, a newer addition, layers vanilla sponge with taro buttercream infused with real yam pieces.

During this year’s festive period, these three signature cakes have experienced exceptional sales, with online pre-orders filled weeks in advance and vending machines regularly depleted before the end of the day.

Recognition and Future Growth

Uncle Lee Confectionery’s blend of tradition and innovation has earned industry recognition, including the SME 100 award for outstanding small and medium enterprises in Singapore.

Once a neighborhood favorite, the bakery has expanded its reach well beyond Bugis. Media features and social media growth have positioned the brand as a leading name in Singapore’s heritage baking scene.

Looking ahead, the family plans to expand its vending network into office districts to improve accessibility for working professionals. A premium online-only menu is also in development, offering exclusive specialty items while maintaining core products at accessible price points.

“We’re building something that honors our father’s legacy while ensuring traditional Singaporean baking remains relevant for the next generation,” said Tristan Lee. “Whether customers visit our shop, order online or purchase from a vending machine late at night, they receive the same quality cakes my father has been making for nearly four decades.”

The journey of Uncle Lee Confectionery illustrates how family businesses can evolve in response to redevelopment, rising costs and changing consumer habits—without sacrificing authenticity.

About Uncle Lee Confectionery

Founded in 1985 by master baker Lee Boo Song, Uncle Lee Confectionery specializes in traditional Singaporean cakes and confections. The family-run business operates from 4 Jalan Pisang, Singapore, and maintains an expanding network of automated vending machines across the city. The second-generation team continues four decades of baking heritage while pioneering modern distribution methods.

Wholesale enquiries: jiayi@ulcventures.com

Website: https://uncleleeconfectionery.cococart.co

Instagram: @uncleleeconfectionery