DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

U.S. Court Sentences Ukrainian Man To Five Years Over North Korean IT Worker Scheme

ByJolyen

Feb 23, 2026

U.S. Court Sentences Ukrainian Man To Five Years Over North Korean IT Worker Scheme

A U.S. federal court has sentenced a Ukrainian man to five years in prison for his role in an identity theft operation that enabled North Korean workers to obtain fraudulent jobs at U.S. companies and send earnings back to Pyongyang, according to U.S. prosecutors.

The Charges And The Scheme

Prosecutors said Oleksandr Didenko, 29, a resident of Kyiv, was charged in 2024 for setting up North Korean workers with stolen identities of U.S. citizens so they could be hired by American firms. Under the arrangement, the wages earned through those jobs were sent back to North Korea, where the government used the money to support its nuclear weapons program, which is subject to international sanctions.

U.S. officials described the case as part of a wider effort to disrupt what they call North Korean “IT worker” schemes. Security researchers have said these workers pose a “triple threat” to U.S. and Western companies by violating sanctions, enabling theft of sensitive company data, and later using that access to extort victim companies.

Upworksell And Stolen Identities

Prosecutors said Didenko operated a website called Upworksell. The site allowed people working overseas, including North Koreans, to buy or rent stolen U.S. identities to obtain jobs at American companies. The U.S. Department of Justice said Didenko handled more than 870 stolen identities.

The FBI seized the Upworksell website in 2024 and redirected its traffic to government-controlled servers. Polish authorities later arrested Didenko. He was extradited to the United States and pleaded guilty.

Laptop Farms And Remote Access

In a statement this week, the Justice Department said Didenko also paid people to receive and host computers in their homes in California, Tennessee, and Virginia. These locations, described as “laptop farms,” consisted of rooms with racks of open laptops. The setup allowed North Korean workers to connect remotely and perform their jobs as if they were physically based in the United States.

Broader Context Of The Activity

Security firm CrowdStrike said last year that it has seen a sharp increase in North Korean workers infiltrating companies, often in remote developer or other technical software roles. U.S. officials have said the practice is one of several methods the North Korean government uses to generate revenue while being cut off from much of the global financial system due to sanctions.

Authorities have also said North Korean operators impersonate recruiters and venture capital investors in attempts to trick targets into granting access to their computers, including systems tied to cryptocurrency.

Featured image credits: rawpixel.com

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Somerset Wealth Strategies CEO Thomas B. Hamlin Earns New National Recognition for Retirement-Planning Leadership
Feb 23, 2026 Ethan Lin
Hook and Eye UK Supports Emerging Fashion Entrepreneurs with Structured Clothing Brand Launch Services
Feb 23, 2026 Ethan Lin
Judge Rejects Tesla Bid To Overturn $243 Million Autopilot Verdict
Feb 23, 2026 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801