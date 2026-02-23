Somerset Wealth Strategies CEO Thomas B. Hamlin Earns New National Recognition for Retirement-Planning Leadership

Somerset Wealth Strategies, LLC today announced a wave of recent media recognition for Founder and Chief Executive Officer Thomas B. Hamlin, highlighting his contributions to retirement planning, annuity education, and values-driven leadership across multiple national business and executive publications.

In 2025, Hamlin was honored with inclusion in Marquis Who’s Who, a prestigious publication that recognizes individuals for their remarkable career achievements and significant contributions to the financial services industry. He was also featured by Marquis Who’s Who Top Executives , highlighting his unwavering dedication, accomplishments, and exceptional leadership in the field. Since then, his work has garnered widespread recognition across various leadership outlets, including feature profiles and interviews that delve into his innovative approach to building consumer-first retirement education platforms. Additionally, Hamlin’s efforts have been celebrated for his emphasis on transparency and fostering long-term client confidence. Thomas’s recent media recognition extends beyond Marquis Who’s Who, with notable features in esteemed publications such as Elite Success Magazine and MagnateView .

The articles also highlight Hamlin’s commitment to simplifying complex retirement decisions by pairing education with straightforward guidance. Several profiles note his emphasis on long-term planning, risk-aware strategies, and helping clients evaluate options with confidence. Collectively, the coverage underscores Somerset’s mission to deliver clarity, consistency, and service grounded in the client’s best interest.

Across this recent coverage, Hamlin is consistently recognized for championing a client-first philosophy and for expanding accessible retirement education through Somerset Wealth Strategies and AnnuityFYI.com , an independent annuity and retirement education platform.

“My mission has always been to provide peace of mind through financial independence,” said Hamlin. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to share what we’ve built at Somerset and the belief that education and clarity should come before any recommendation.”

About Somerset Wealth Strategies, LLC

Somerset Wealth Strategies, LLC is a retirement-focused financial services firm dedicated to helping individuals and families pursue clarity and confidence in retirement planning. Founded by Thomas B. Hamlin in 1997, Somerset is known for emphasizing education, transparency, and long-term client outcomes. For more information visit https://somersetwealthstrategies.com .