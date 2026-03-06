Roblox Launches AI Chat Rephrasing Feature To Replace Banned Language

Roblox has introduced a real-time chat feature that automatically rephrases messages containing banned words, replacing them with language the company says is more respectful while preserving the original meaning. The company announced the update Thursday as part of broader efforts to maintain moderation standards without interrupting conversations between users.

The system uses artificial intelligence to rewrite filtered messages rather than blocking them entirely.

AI Rewrites Messages Instead Of Blocking Them

Previously, Roblox’s text moderation system replaced banned words or phrases with the “#” symbol. Messages containing restricted language often appeared as strings of hash marks, which could make conversations difficult to understand.

Under the new system, those messages will instead appear in revised form.

For example, a message such as “Hurry TF up!” would previously appear as “####.” With the new feature, the message will appear as “Hurry up!”

Roblox said participants in the chat will be notified when a message has been automatically rephrased to maintain appropriate language.

Feature Designed To Maintain Conversation Flow

Roblox said the change is intended to keep communication flowing while still enforcing community standards.

“Chat is central to how people connect, coordinate, and play on Roblox,” said Rajiv Bhatia, vice president of User and Discovery Product at Roblox.

“Real-time rephrasing helps keep gameplay and conversations on track while guiding language toward what’s appropriate. This approach reduces friction in chat while maintaining the standards that help keep our community civil.”

The feature works across all languages currently supported by Roblox’s automatic translation system.

Text Filters Updated To Detect Evasion Attempts

Alongside the rephrasing feature, Roblox said it has updated its text filtering technology to detect more variations of prohibited language.

The company said the system has improved its ability to detect “leetspeak” and other attempts to bypass moderation rules.

Roblox reported that the updated system has reduced false negatives related to attempts to share or solicit personal information by a factor of twenty.

Safety Changes Follow Legal Pressure

The announcement follows other recent safety changes on the platform.

Roblox recently introduced mandatory facial verification for users seeking access to chat features.

The requirement was introduced after several lawsuits filed by attorneys general in states including Texas, Kentucky, and Louisiana. The lawsuits alleged that the platform exposed younger users to risks including grooming and explicit content.

Featured image credits: Digital Mom Blog

