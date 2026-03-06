Author and Music Artist Nova Justice Launches Debut Thriller Shattered Reflections: Behind the Smile With Companion Soundtrack

A Unique Storytelling Project Born From Personal Reflection

Nova Justice, an author and music artist, has announced the release of the domestic thriller Shattered Reflections: Behind the Smile alongside its companion soundtrack. The project introduces a storytelling approach that blends psychological thriller fiction with original music inspired by the emotional arc of the narrative. Rather than narrating the story, the soundtrack captures the feelings that live between the lines of the book. In this way, the music becomes an extension of the story while also standing on its own as relatable, emotionally driven songs for listeners who may discover the music independently of the book.

The release represents the culmination of nearly three years of independent creative work. Developed outside traditional entertainment industry channels, the project combines long-form storytelling with original music to create an experience that extends beyond the written page.

Shattered Reflections: Behind the Smile explores themes of manipulation, emotional and physical abuse, self-doubt, resilience, and the journey toward healing and reclaiming one’s sense of identity. The story follows characters navigating toxic relationships, internal battles, and the difficult process of recognizing control and breaking free from it.

At its heart, however, the story is also about the power of human connection—how the presence of even one person who truly cares can make a life-changing difference.

The accompanying soundtrack mirrors the emotional progression of the story, giving listeners another way to connect with the characters and themes through music as well as through the narrative itself.

Blending Literature and Music Into One Narrative Experience

While music and literature often intersect through adaptations or traditional film soundtracks, the Shattered Reflections project approaches the relationship differently. The novel and the music were developed as companion elements of a single creative concept.

Each musical track reflects key emotional moments from the story, capturing the characters’ struggles, growth, and turning points through sound. The music gives listeners a way to feel the emotions that live between the lines of the narrative. In this way, the songs become an extension of the story while also standing on their own as relatable music listeners can connect with beyond the pages of the book.

Listeners can stream the soundtrack on major music platforms including Spotify and Amazon Music. The music is also available for purchase through Amazon and the official Nova Justice website, giving fans the opportunity to support the project while experiencing the songs both alongside the story and as a standalone musical release.

A Thriller Exploring Manipulation, Self-Doubt, Resilience, and Identity

At the center of Shattered Reflections: Behind the Smile is a psychological narrative that explores toxic relationships and the long-term emotional effects of manipulation and control.

The story follows characters navigating complicated personal dynamics while confronting internal self-doubt and external pressures. Through its layered plot, the novel explores how individuals begin to recognize manipulation and find the strength to reclaim themselves.

The title reflects a broader concept woven throughout the narrative: public appearances often conceal private struggles. People may present a composed image to the world while quietly facing emotional turmoil beneath the surface.

Readers who have engaged with early versions of the book have praised its emotional depth and intensity. Early reviews describe the novel as a gripping, suspense-driven “page-turner” and a “can’t-put-it-down” read, highlighting its heart-wrenching emotional impact and beautifully descriptive storytelling that lingers with readers long after the final page.

The Meaning Behind the Name Nova Justice

Choosing to write under the name Nova Justice carries deep meaning for the author, reflecting the creative philosophy behind the project and the stories yet to come.

The word Nova refers to the astronomical phenomenon in which a star suddenly becomes dramatically brighter after a long period of darkness. In this context, it represents the idea that even after difficult or painful experiences, something powerful and new can emerge.

The word Justice reflects themes of truth, accountability, and the search for healing. Throughout the story and the music, these ideas appear as characters confront difficult realities and begin reclaiming their sense of self.

Together, the name Nova Justice represents a broader creative vision centered on truth, transformation, and personal growth.

Independent Creation and a Three-Year Development Process

Unlike many creative projects produced within traditional studio environments, Shattered Reflections: Behind the Smile was developed independently over the course of nearly three years by a small-town mom of three with a big dream.

What began as a personal creative outlet during a particularly difficult time gradually evolved into a full-length novel accompanied by an original soundtrack. Much of the work was created during late nights, early mornings, and quiet moments between everyday family responsibilities.

The project reflects a growing movement of independent creators using digital platforms to bring stories and music directly to audiences without traditional industry gatekeepers.

While the story itself is fictional, the project draws deeply from real emotions and personal reflections, with much of the author’s own experiences and perspective woven throughout the narrative and music, ultimately shaping a compelling psychological thriller.

Building a Creative Platform Through Storytelling

The launch of the novel and soundtrack also marks the beginning of a growing creative platform for Nova Justice.

Readers and listeners can follow updates, future book projects, and upcoming music releases through the official website and social media channels. These platforms will also serve as a place for community engagement as the audience for the project continues to grow.

Shattered Reflections: Behind the Smile is currently available through Amazon, while music from the companion soundtrack can be streamed on major platforms including Spotify and Amazon Music. The full soundtrack is also available for purchase through Amazon and the official Nova Justice website.

By releasing the project through both literary and music platforms, Nova Justice aims to reach audiences who connect with storytelling in different ways — whether through reading, listening, or experiencing the two together.

Additional distribution opportunities for the book are expected to expand in the future as the project continues to grow.

About Nova Justice

Nova Justice is an independent author and music artist known for blending psychological thriller storytelling with emotionally driven music. A Midwest small-town mother of three, she creates stories that explore themes of manipulation, self-doubt, resilience, identity, and healing, with the hope of inspiring others to recognize their own strength and the power they hold within themselves.

Her debut, Shattered Reflections: Behind the Smile, represents the culmination of three years of independent work and introduces a storytelling approach that combines psychological thriller fiction with original music. The project forms the foundation of a larger creative vision Nova Justice plans to expand through future books and soundtracks.

Upcoming projects will continue building this immersive storytelling style, blending narrative and music to create stories that can be both read and felt.

More information is available at https://novajusticeofficial.com/ .

Media Contact

Nova Justice

Author and Music Artist

Email: innerlightmediaco@gmail.com

Book Purchase:

Amazon

Website:

NovaJusticeOfficial.com

Social Media:

Facebook

Instagram

Tiktok

Goodreads

Music:

Spotify

Amazon Music