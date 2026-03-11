DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Homevy Nominated as Dubai’s Best Short-Term Rental Management Company at World Travel Awards 2026

ByEthan Lin

Mar 11, 2026

Homevy, a Dubai-based short-term rental management company, has been nominated for Dubai’s Best Short-Term Rental Management Company at the 33rd Annual World Travel Awards 2026.

The nomination places Homevy among a select group of companies recognized by the World Travel Awards, widely regarded as the most prestigious accolade in the global travel and hospitality industry.

Now in its 33rd year, the awards program evaluates organizations based on operational excellence, guest satisfaction, and their contribution to the travel sector.

“This nomination means a lot to our team,” said Kyle Johnson, CEO & Co-Founder of Homevy. “We started with one property and a belief that short-term rental management in Dubai could be done differently. Being recognized as a leading company by the World Travel Awards tells us that the way we operate – the attention to detail, the focus on both owners and guests – is resonating beyond our own portfolio.”

The company has built its reputation on a combination of intentional guest experience, dynamic pricing strategies, hospitality-based management approach, intentional Airbnb furnishing, responsive guest services, transparency for property owners, and many more. Homevy holds Airbnb Superhost status and maintains a 4.9-star average guest rating across major booking platforms.

Unlike many management companies in the Dubai market, Homevy operates a selective management process, taking on properties only when the team is confident they can deliver measurable results for the owner. In a November 2025 monthly index report, the company had stated that 13 of its properties hit a 100% occupancy rate with revenue to match.

Having a dedicated category for best short-term rental management in Dubai at the World Travel Awards shows the sector’s growing importance. For Homevy, the nomination as the best short-term rental management company in Dubai represents recognition of the company’s quality standards to everything they do for guests and owners alike.

“We’ve always focused on the work itself rather than the recognition,” added Shinnel Johnson, the Director of Operations at Homevy. “But when an organization like the World Travel Awards acknowledges what you’ve built, it reinforces that the standards we hold ourselves to are the right ones.”

About Homevy

Founded in Dubai, Homevy provides end-to-end short-term rental management for property owners across the city’s most sought-after neighborhoods. It was established with one clear mission: to completely redefine hospitality and create exceptional experiences for both property owners and guests alike.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

KPM Restoration Opens Kingston Location, Expanding 24/7 Emergency Restoration Services to Ulster County
Mar 11, 2026 Ethan Lin
KPM Restoration Opens Poughkeepsie Location, Bringing 24/7 Emergency Restoration Services to Dutchess County
Mar 11, 2026 Ethan Lin
KPM Restoration Expands to Newburgh, Bringing 24/7 Emergency Restoration Services to Orange County
Mar 11, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801