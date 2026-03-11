Homevy Nominated as Dubai’s Best Short-Term Rental Management Company at World Travel Awards 2026

Homevy, a Dubai-based short-term rental management company, has been nominated for Dubai’s Best Short-Term Rental Management Company at the 33rd Annual World Travel Awards 2026.

The nomination places Homevy among a select group of companies recognized by the World Travel Awards, widely regarded as the most prestigious accolade in the global travel and hospitality industry.

Now in its 33rd year, the awards program evaluates organizations based on operational excellence, guest satisfaction, and their contribution to the travel sector.

“This nomination means a lot to our team,” said Kyle Johnson, CEO & Co-Founder of Homevy. “We started with one property and a belief that short-term rental management in Dubai could be done differently. Being recognized as a leading company by the World Travel Awards tells us that the way we operate – the attention to detail, the focus on both owners and guests – is resonating beyond our own portfolio.”

The company has built its reputation on a combination of intentional guest experience, dynamic pricing strategies, hospitality-based management approach, intentional Airbnb furnishing, responsive guest services, transparency for property owners, and many more. Homevy holds Airbnb Superhost status and maintains a 4.9-star average guest rating across major booking platforms.

Unlike many management companies in the Dubai market, Homevy operates a selective management process, taking on properties only when the team is confident they can deliver measurable results for the owner. In a November 2025 monthly index report, the company had stated that 13 of its properties hit a 100% occupancy rate with revenue to match.

Having a dedicated category for best short-term rental management in Dubai at the World Travel Awards shows the sector’s growing importance. For Homevy, the nomination as the best short-term rental management company in Dubai represents recognition of the company’s quality standards to everything they do for guests and owners alike.

“We’ve always focused on the work itself rather than the recognition,” added Shinnel Johnson, the Director of Operations at Homevy. “But when an organization like the World Travel Awards acknowledges what you’ve built, it reinforces that the standards we hold ourselves to are the right ones.”

About Homevy

Founded in Dubai, Homevy provides end-to-end short-term rental management for property owners across the city’s most sought-after neighborhoods. It was established with one clear mission: to completely redefine hospitality and create exceptional experiences for both property owners and guests alike.