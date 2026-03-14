Spine Surgeon Dr Babajide Ogunseinde Announces Global Launch of PML Mastery App and PML SI Fusion Surgical Technique

Orthopedic spine surgeon and medical innovator Dr Babajide Ogunseinde is expanding the global reach of his surgical innovation with the launch of the PML Mastery App, a digital education platform designed to train physicians worldwide in the Posterior Medial-to-Lateral Sacroiliac Fusion Technique (PML SI Fusion). The application is now available as a free download on Apple and Android app stores, giving surgeons direct access to structured training on the technique.

Dr Ogunseinde is the inventor of the Posterior Medial-to-Lateral trajectory approach for sacroiliac joint fusion, commonly referred to as PML SI Fusion. The technique represents a novel approach to treating sacroiliac joint dysfunction, a condition that can cause chronic lower back and pelvic pain affecting millions of patients globally.

With more than 15 years of experience in orthopedic spine surgery, Dr Ogunseinde has focused his career on improving surgical outcomes while advancing physician education and innovation in spine care.

Dr Ogunseinde began his academic career at Virginia Commonwealth University, graduating summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree. He then attended Howard University College of Medicine, where he earned his medical degree in 2004 and graduated as valedictorian of his class.

Following medical school, he completed the prestigious Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Surgery Residency at Harvard Medical School, followed by advanced subspecialty fellowship training in spinal surgery at Harvard.

From 2010 to 2025, Dr. Ogunseinde practiced in Longview, Texas, where he treated thousands of patients with complex spinal conditions. His clinical work included complex spinal deformity surgery, degenerative spine disease, sacroiliac joint dysfunction, and orthopedic trauma.

In addition to clinical care, Dr Ogunseinde has worked to improve multidisciplinary collaboration in spine surgery. In 2022, he helped establish the first multidisciplinary spine rounds in East Texas, which brought together surgeons, hospital leadership, and clinical teams to review complex cases and improve coordination of care.

These weekly meetings included participation from hospital administration, including the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Nursing Officer, along with physical therapists, case managers, and nursing teams. The initiative was designed to improve patient outcomes by encouraging collaborative discussion of complex spine cases.

Dr Ogunseinde also contributed to the development of expanded spine care infrastructure in the region. His work helped support the opening of an eight-bed complex spine surgery unit as well as an eleven-bed inpatient rehabilitation center at Longview Regional Medical Center, expanding specialized spine care services for patients in East Texas.

Professionally, Dr Ogunseinde remains active in the orthopedic and spine community. He is a member of the North American Spine Society (NASS) and a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (FAAOS). He remains committed to continuous medical education and regularly reviews leading journals in the field, including The Spine Journal and the Journal of Spine Surgery.

He is also board certified in orthopedic surgery by the American Board of Physician Specialties and serves as an oral examiner for the orthopedic board certification program, helping evaluate physicians seeking specialty certification.

Dr Ogunseinde’s most notable contribution to spine surgery is the development of the Posterior Medial-to-Lateral (PML) sacroiliac fusion technique. The surgical approach was designed to provide a reproducible method of sacroiliac joint fixation with an emphasis on improved implant trajectory, anatomical alignment, and procedural efficiency.

The technique has been published in peer-reviewed medical literature, including an article in the Journal of Clinical Spine Surgery in August 2025, which includes a detailed step-by-step description of the procedure along with narrated surgical demonstration. Additional research evaluating PML SI Fusion in patients with higher body mass index populations has also been reported in the Journal of surgical case studies and clinical research in January, 2026.

To expand access to training in the technique, Dr Ogunseinde developed PML Mastery, a digital educational platform designed to teach physicians the surgical principles and technical steps involved in the PML approach.

The PML Mastery App provides surgeons with educational modules, surgical animation demonstrations, narrated procedural instruction, and structured learning resources designed to support both experienced spine surgeons and physicians expanding their interventional spine practices.

The training platform is designed for orthopedic spine surgeons, neurosurgeons, interventional pain physicians, and interventional radiologists seeking to learn sacroiliac joint fusion techniques.

In addition to digital training, Dr Ogunseinde also hosts live surgical training programs in Dallas, Texas. These bi-weekly cadaver-based training laboratories allow physicians to gain hands-on experience with the PML technique and receive direct instruction in surgical workflow, instrumentation, and patient selection.

The combination of online training and in-person surgical instruction reflects a broader vision of expanding global access to advanced spine surgical education.

“Innovation in surgery requires both technical development and education,” said Dr Ogunseinde. “The goal of PML Mastery is to make high-quality surgical training accessible to physicians around the world.”

As interest in minimally invasive spine procedures continues to grow, Dr Ogunseinde believes that digital learning platforms combined with hands-on training will play an increasingly important role in physician education.

In addition to his clinical and academic work, Dr Ogunseinde is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) to further develop leadership and business expertise in healthcare innovation and medical technology.

Dr Ogunseinde lives with his family and remains committed to advancing spine surgery through clinical care, physician education, and global surgical collaboration.

The PML Mastery App is currently available worldwide as a free download through Apple App Store and Android platforms.