HMI Wellness Launches Booked and Paid Membership

Transforming the Stranded Coach Experience

A growing challenge has emerged in the wellness industry. Many certified health and life coaches graduate with credentials from schools like IIN and Health Coach Institute yet find themselves without clients or a clear path to building a practice. These practitioners, skilled in theory, often lack structured guidance on converting training into real-world results. The outcome is the “stranded coach”, professionally competent yet commercially lost.

HMI Wellness®,founded by Liana Shanti, addresses this challenge with the launch of Booked & Paid, a membership community providing ongoing mentorship for wellness practitioners seeking to translate certifications into client-ready, income-generating careers.

Booked & Paid™ Membership: Bridging Skill and Business

Booked & Paid™ offers structured mentorship to help certified coaches, whether from HMI or other institutions, develop sustainable practices. Members participate in live sessions, Q&As, and receive real-time guidance on client cases, pricing, messaging, and offer creation.

Liana Shanti, Founder of HMI Wellness® ️ and former Wall Street attorney with a Master of Science in Psychology and Neuroplasticity, emphasizes the importance of combining practitioner competence with business acumen. “Many wellness practitioners leave school with knowledge but no roadmap for client transformation. Booked & Paid™ ensures practitioners can deliver results and thrive professionally,” Shanti explains.

Mentorship is also provided by Cahira Noelani, an HMI Master Practitioner who built a six-figure wellness practice while homeschooling four children. Together, they guide members through building structured coaching programs, creating premium offers, and generating consistent bookings using tested frameworks.

Proven Tools for Practitioner Success

HMI Wellness® integrates advanced tools to ensure measurable client outcomes. Central to this is The HMI Whole Life Audit™, a proprietary assessment mapping client needs across health, stress, behavior, and lifestyle. The system provides practitioners with a clinical-level roadmap for transformation, allowing them to address root causes rather than symptoms.

This structured approach contrasts with many coaching programs that leave graduates to piece together disparate information. The HMI methodology combines neuroscience, nutrition, trauma-informed coaching, and business strategy into a cohesive framework that delivers consistent results.

Membership Impact: Results and Transformation

Members of Booked & Paid™ report immediate improvements in client engagement and practice structure. One member, Violet Raptou, secured three consultations and organized speaking engagements at law firms directly resulting from strategies taught in the community. Another, Leilani Kilikina, successfully partnered with multiple local studios and wellness centers within one week of joining.

The membership allows practitioners to convert knowledge into action, building revenue while creating transformative experiences for clients. With guidance on structuring sessions, pricing services, and enrolling aligned clients, the program equips members to achieve both financial sustainability and professional fulfillment.

A Community Beyond Education

Beyond training, Booked & Paid™ fosters a peer-driven environment where members share insights, celebrate wins, and troubleshoot challenges collectively. This sense of community ensures that coaches are never navigating the business landscape alone. By combining expert mentorship, structured frameworks, and peer support, HMI Wellness® provides a holistic ecosystem where certified practitioners can grow their confidence, refine their skills, and scale their practices sustainably while maintaining a high standard of client care.

Supporting the Expanding Wellness Market

The demand for life and health coaching continues to grow, driven by the global interest in preventive care, mental wellness, and personalized support. HMI Wellness® positions practitioners to meet this demand with a combination of science-based education, applied protocols, and step-by-step business training. Graduates are not just competent, they are prepared to deliver lasting client outcomes and become leaders in a crowded wellness market.

About HMI Wellness®

HMI Wellness® provides professional-level life and health coaching education. Founded by Liana Shanti, a former Wall Street attorney, MS in Psychology/Neuroplasticity, and Clinical Nutritionist, HMI trains practitioners to create measurable client transformations. Programs include Quantum Mind Body Therapy® certification, specialist tracks in advanced health topics, and tools like The HMI Whole Life Audit™. Graduates leave with applied skills, business readiness, and ongoing support through communities such as Booked & Paid. For more information, visit www.hmiwellness.com .

Media Contact

Liana Shanti

Founder, HMI Wellness®

Email: support@liana.life

Website: HMI Wellness

Instagram: @hmiwellness