OpenAI Introduces App Integrations In ChatGPT To Connect Services Like Spotify, Expedia, And Wix

OpenAI has introduced app integrations in ChatGPT that allow users to connect external services directly to the chatbot and perform tasks through conversational prompts. The feature enables users to link accounts from various platforms so ChatGPT can assist with activities such as creating playlists, planning trips, generating designs, or shopping.

The rollout is currently available only in the United States and Canada, while users in Europe and the United Kingdom are not yet included.

How Users Connect Apps To ChatGPT

To connect a service, users must be logged into ChatGPT and type the name of the desired app at the beginning of their prompt. The chatbot then guides the user through the process of signing in and linking the account.

Users can also connect multiple services at once through the Settings menu. By selecting the Apps and Connectors section, they can browse available integrations and follow links to sign in to each service.

Connecting accounts allows ChatGPT to access certain user data from those apps. For example, linking a Spotify account gives the chatbot access to playlists, listening history, and other personal information used to personalize recommendations.

Users can disconnect any linked application at any time through the same settings menu.

Home Services And Travel Tools Among New Integrations

One of the newer integrations comes from Angi, which allows users to ask home improvement questions directly inside ChatGPT and request connections with professionals through the Angi platform.

Travel services are also included. By linking an account with Booking.com, users can ask ChatGPT to search for hotels in a selected city using criteria such as travel dates, price range, number of travelers, or proximity to public transport.

Users can also filter results for specific features, including hotels that provide breakfast. Once a suitable option is found, the booking is completed through the Booking.com site.

Similarly, ChatGPT can display travel options through Expedia, helping users search for flights or hotel stays based on travel dates, budgets, or accommodation ratings.

Design And Productivity Integrations

Design platform Canva allows users to generate visual content through ChatGPT prompts. After linking their account, users can request designs such as presentation slides, social media posts, or posters.

Prompts can specify layout formats, color schemes, fonts, and dimensions. The generated designs can then be edited directly within Canva.

ChatGPT also integrates with Figma. Through this integration, users can generate diagrams, flow charts, and other visual planning materials. Uploaded documents can also be used to create product roadmaps containing milestones, deliverables, and deadlines.

Educational platform Quizlet recently introduced a native application inside ChatGPT. The feature allows users to convert conversations, notes, or documents into study materials and flashcard sets while also accessing Quizlet’s existing library of study resources.

Shopping And Food Delivery Features

Food delivery company DoorDash launched its ChatGPT integration in December 2025. The feature allows users to generate meal plans and automatically add ingredients to their DoorDash cart for checkout.

The grocery integration currently works with participating US retailers including Kroger, Safeway, Fairway Market, and Wegmans.

Retail company Target also introduced a beta integration before the Black Friday shopping period. The feature allows shoppers to request product suggestions and assemble a shopping basket directly inside ChatGPT before completing their purchase through their Target account.

Music And Entertainment Controls

Spotify’s integration enables users to create personalized playlists through ChatGPT prompts. Users can request playlists based on mood, preferred artists, or specific music styles.

The chatbot can also recommend new songs, artists, audiobooks, and podcasts. Additionally, ChatGPT can modify a user’s Spotify library by adding or removing items.

Transportation And Delivery Options

Ride-hailing company Uber allows users to request rides through ChatGPT before completing booking and payment in the Uber app.

Currently, the feature only supports on-demand rides and is limited to US users. Available ride types include UberX, UberXL, Comfort, and Black.

Food delivery platform Uber Eats also integrates with ChatGPT, enabling users to browse nearby restaurants and menu items before completing payment through the Uber Eats app.

Website Creation And Property Search Tools

In March 2026, website builder Wix launched an integration allowing users to generate functional websites using text or voice prompts.

Users can describe the design, layout, and features they want, while existing Wix customers can manage business operations such as scheduling, payments, search engine optimization, and security through the chatbot.

Property search service Zillow also offers integration with ChatGPT. Users can search for homes by specifying details such as price range, number of bedrooms, or preferred neighborhoods.

More Partnerships Planned

OpenAI said additional integrations are planned with companies including OpenTable, PayPal, and Walmart. These partnerships are expected to launch during 2026.

Featured image credits: Pexels

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.