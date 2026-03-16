DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Apple’s MacBook Neo Earns Highest Repairability Rating For A MacBook In Over A Decade

ByJolyen

Mar 16, 2026

Apple’s MacBook Neo Earns Highest Repairability Rating For A MacBook In Over A Decade

Apple’s newly introduced MacBook Neo has been described as the most repairable MacBook released in roughly fourteen years, according to a teardown analysis published by iFixit. The device, which is also positioned as the most affordable MacBook in Apple’s lineup, received a repairability score of six out of ten in the evaluation.

The teardown identified several design changes intended to make key components easier to access and replace compared with previous MacBook models.

Battery Design Marks Major Shift

According to iFixit, the most notable change involves the laptop’s battery design.

In many earlier MacBook models, batteries were attached with strong adhesive, making removal difficult. In the MacBook Neo, the battery is instead placed inside a tray that is secured with 18 screws.

Although the number of screws is relatively high, the teardown report noted that screw-based fastenings are generally easier to remove than adhesive. The site said the change makes battery replacement significantly simpler than in previous models.

The redesign prompted a positive reaction from iFixit’s repair specialists, who said the battery layout represents a practical improvement in repair accessibility.

Other Components Easier To Access

The teardown also pointed to several additional design features that improve repairability.

The MacBook Neo uses what iFixit described as a flat disassembly tree, which allows technicians to access components more directly without needing to remove multiple layers of hardware.

The analysis also reported that Apple’s Repair Assistant software accepted replacement components without producing warnings or errors.

Other parts, including the display and keyboard, were also found to be easier to replace compared with earlier MacBook designs.

Remaining Design Choices Limit Score

Despite the improvements, iFixit said some design decisions continue to limit the device’s repairability rating.

The laptop still uses soldered RAM and storage, meaning those components cannot be replaced or upgraded independently.

Because of these limitations, the MacBook Neo received a repairability score of six out of ten.

iFixit noted that while the score reflects remaining challenges for repairs, it represents a relatively strong rating for a MacBook compared with earlier models.

Featured image credits: Apple Photos Clean Up via Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Meta Considering Layoffs That Could Affect Over 20% Of Workforce
Mar 16, 2026 Jolyen
AI Platform Now Detects Stocks and Crypto Breakouts With Verified Catalysts Instantly
Mar 16, 2026 Ethan Lin
CAVN Unveils Advanced “Barrel-Style” Blood Pressure Monitor Featuring One-Touch “No-Wrap” Technology for Enhanced Accuracy
Mar 16, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801