Apple’s MacBook Neo Earns Highest Repairability Rating For A MacBook In Over A Decade

Apple’s newly introduced MacBook Neo has been described as the most repairable MacBook released in roughly fourteen years, according to a teardown analysis published by iFixit. The device, which is also positioned as the most affordable MacBook in Apple’s lineup, received a repairability score of six out of ten in the evaluation.

The teardown identified several design changes intended to make key components easier to access and replace compared with previous MacBook models.

Battery Design Marks Major Shift

According to iFixit, the most notable change involves the laptop’s battery design.

In many earlier MacBook models, batteries were attached with strong adhesive, making removal difficult. In the MacBook Neo, the battery is instead placed inside a tray that is secured with 18 screws.

Although the number of screws is relatively high, the teardown report noted that screw-based fastenings are generally easier to remove than adhesive. The site said the change makes battery replacement significantly simpler than in previous models.

The redesign prompted a positive reaction from iFixit’s repair specialists, who said the battery layout represents a practical improvement in repair accessibility.

Other Components Easier To Access

The teardown also pointed to several additional design features that improve repairability.

The MacBook Neo uses what iFixit described as a flat disassembly tree, which allows technicians to access components more directly without needing to remove multiple layers of hardware.

The analysis also reported that Apple’s Repair Assistant software accepted replacement components without producing warnings or errors.

Other parts, including the display and keyboard, were also found to be easier to replace compared with earlier MacBook designs.

Remaining Design Choices Limit Score

Despite the improvements, iFixit said some design decisions continue to limit the device’s repairability rating.

The laptop still uses soldered RAM and storage, meaning those components cannot be replaced or upgraded independently.

Because of these limitations, the MacBook Neo received a repairability score of six out of ten.

iFixit noted that while the score reflects remaining challenges for repairs, it represents a relatively strong rating for a MacBook compared with earlier models.

Featured image credits: Apple Photos Clean Up via Wikimedia Commons

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