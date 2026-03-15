Meta Introduces New Tools To Fight AI Slop And Impersonation On Facebook

Meta Platforms has announced new tools and updated creator guidelines aimed at tackling impersonation and the growing spread of low-quality AI-generated posts on Facebook.

The move comes after widespread criticism that the platform has become flooded with what users describe as “AI slop,” referring to repetitive or automated posts that overwhelm original creator content.

The company said the changes are designed to better detect impersonators and clarify what qualifies as original content on Facebook.

Meta Continues Crackdown On Unoriginal Content

The new measures build on an initiative announced last year targeting spammy and repetitive posts. These include content that repeatedly reuses another creator’s photos, videos, or text without meaningful changes.

Meta said the goal is to elevate original creator work while reducing the visibility of low-quality or duplicated posts that degrade the user experience.

According to the company, its earlier efforts led to significant changes in user engagement. Meta said views and watch time for original content approximately doubled during the second half of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

The company also reported progress against impersonation. It said it removed about 20 million accounts last year and recorded a 33% drop in impersonation reports involving major creators.

New Tools Allow Creators To Flag Stolen Content

As part of the update, Meta is testing improvements to its content protection tools. These allow creators to take action when their content appears on Facebook after being reposted by impersonators.

Through a central dashboard, creators can flag videos or posts that match their original work. The company said it plans to simplify the reporting process further so that creators can submit complaints in one place.

However, the current system mainly detects duplicate content and does not yet fully address cases where a creator’s likeness or identity is used without permission.

New Definition Of “Original Content”

Meta is also revising Facebook’s creator guidelines to provide a clearer definition of what qualifies as original content.

Under the updated rules, original content includes material filmed or produced directly by the creator. It also includes remixed content that adds meaningful value, such as commentary, analysis, or new information.

By contrast, posts that make only minimal changes to another creator’s work will be considered unoriginal. Examples include simple re-uploads, minor edits, or changes like adding captions, borders, or overlays without significant new context.

Such content will be deprioritized in Facebook’s recommendation systems.

Industry-Wide Problem For Social Platforms

The challenges Meta faces reflect a broader issue across social media platforms as AI tools make it easier to generate large volumes of automated content.

Earlier this week, YouTube also announced it would expand its AI deepfake detection tools to protect politicians, journalists, and other public figures.

Platforms are increasingly trying to balance the growth of AI-generated content with protections for creators whose work or identity may be copied or misused.

For Meta, maintaining that balance is especially important as Facebook continues to compete as a destination for creators seeking audience reach and monetization opportunities.

Featured image credits: Needpix

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