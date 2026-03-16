Steven Spielberg Warns Against AI Replacing Human Creativity In Filmmaking

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg voiced concerns about the role of artificial intelligence in creative work during a panel discussion at SXSW 2026 in Austin.

Speaking to the audience on Friday, Spielberg said he has never used AI tools in his filmmaking process.

“I’ve never used AI on any of my films yet,” he said, drawing applause from the crowd.

The director clarified that he is not opposed to technology broadly but believes AI should not replace human creativity in storytelling.

“I am not for AI if it replaces a creative individual,” Spielberg said.

A Career Built On Technology And Storytelling

Spielberg has long explored themes involving advanced technology in his films. His career includes major blockbusters such as Jaws, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Some of his work has also explored futuristic or AI-driven worlds, including Minority Report, Ready Player One, and A.I. Artificial Intelligence.

Despite frequently imagining advanced technology on screen, Spielberg emphasized that creative decisions in his projects remain human-driven.

At SXSW, he noted that even in television writers’ rooms he works with, there is no place reserved for AI.

“In my writers’ rooms, even in TV, there’s not an empty chair with a laptop in front of it,” he said, suggesting that storytelling should remain the domain of human writers.

AI Adoption Growing In Film Industry

Spielberg’s comments come as AI tools are increasingly being explored across the film and television industry.

Some startups are promoting AI tools aimed at independent filmmakers, pitching the technology as a way to reduce production costs and streamline certain processes.

Major entertainment companies are also experimenting with the technology. Amazon said earlier this year that it is testing AI tools for film and television production.

Meanwhile, Netflix recently acquired an AI-focused filmmaking company founded by actor and director Ben Affleck in a deal reportedly valued at $600 million.

The debate reflects a broader industry discussion over whether AI should be used as a production tool or whether its role could eventually challenge human creators.

For Spielberg, the distinction appears clear. Technology may support filmmaking, but he argues it should not replace the people responsible for telling the story.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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