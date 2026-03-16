Digg Reboot Cuts Staff As Bot Flood Undermines Community Model

The reboot of Digg has laid off a significant portion of its staff as the company struggles with large-scale bot activity that undermined its core community voting system.

In a blog post published Friday, Digg chief executive Justin Mezzell said the startup will continue operating despite the layoffs. The company is now shifting its focus to rebuilding the platform with a smaller team.

At the same time, Digg founder Kevin Rose will return to work on the company full time. Rose will continue serving as an advisor to venture capital firm True Ventures but will prioritize Digg as the platform attempts to regain traction.

Bot Activity Overwhelms Early Platform

The rebooted site was designed as an alternative to community forums where users share links, media, and posts while participating in topic-based discussions.

But according to Mezzell, the platform was quickly targeted by automated accounts shortly after its beta launch.

He said posts from SEO spammers appeared almost immediately after the site went live, highlighting that Digg still carried valuable link authority in Google Search rankings.

“Within hours, we got a taste of what we’d only heard rumors about,” Mezzell wrote. “The internet is now populated, in meaningful part, by sophisticated AI agents and automated accounts.”

The surge reflects what some commentators describe as the “dead internet theory,” which argues that automated content and bots now represent a significant portion of online activity.

Digg said it banned tens of thousands of accounts and deployed internal moderation tools while also working with outside vendors to limit bot activity.

Despite those efforts, the company said the scale and speed of the automated accounts made the problem difficult to contain.

Because Digg relies on user votes to rank posts, large volumes of bot activity made it impossible to trust the voting system.

“This isn’t just a Digg problem. It’s an internet problem,” Mezzell wrote.

Competition With Reddit Adds Pressure

Digg also faced difficulty competing against entrenched platforms.

Although Mezzell did not name specific rivals, he said established competitors have built strong defensive positions that are difficult for newcomers to challenge.

Observers interpret this as a reference to Reddit, which dominates the user-driven discussion space Digg once helped pioneer.

The company did not disclose the number of employees affected by the layoffs.

App Pulled While Platform Rebuild Continues

As part of the restructuring, Digg has removed its mobile application from the Apple App Store.

The layoff announcement currently stands as the only content visible on Digg’s website.

However, the Diggnation video podcast hosted by Rose will continue.

Digg Revival Attempt Began Last Year

The current reboot effort began after Rose and Alexis Ohanian acquired the remaining assets of Digg last year.

The acquisition involved a leveraged buyout supported by several investors, including Ohanian’s venture firm Seven Seven Six and venture firm S32.

Funding details were not disclosed.

The goal of the reboot was to build a new version of Digg where online communities would have greater control over moderation and ownership of their spaces.

Despite the layoffs and product setbacks, Mezzell said a small team will continue working on a redesigned version of the platform aimed at creating something “genuinely different.”

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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