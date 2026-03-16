Funday Golf Launches to Reshape Golf Culture

After playing more than 100 golf courses in a single year, entrepreneur Emily Yang noticed something that stayed with her long after the final round: the players on those courses were changing, but the gear was not. Younger, more diverse, and increasingly expressive golfers were showing up to the sport with a sense of individuality that the traditional golf industry had not yet found a way to reflect. That observation became the foundation for Funday Golf, a Los Angeles-based golf lifestyle brand built around personality, humor, and self-expression on the course.

A Personal Reset That Became a Business Mission

The story behind Funday Golf is inseparable from the personal journey of its founder. Emily Yang, a first-generation immigrant and entrepreneur, went through a significant life transition that included leaving her career and going through a divorce. Rather than retreating from that period of uncertainty, she leaned into something that brought her genuine joy: golf.

Over the course of one year, Yang played more than 100 golf courses and documented the experience online, sharing her rounds, observations, and evolving relationship with the game with a growing audience. What began as a personal reset became an extended, immersive study of golf culture from the perspective of an everyday player rather than an industry insider.

Closing the Gap Between Players and Products

Golf participation in the United States has grown steadily over the past several years, with the sport attracting a broader and younger demographic than at any previous point in its modern history. According to the National Golf Foundation, off-course participation, including simulator facilities, driving ranges, and entertainment venues, has expanded the total golf audience significantly, with millions of new players entering the game who bring different expectations about what the sport should feel like.

Funday Golf positions itself at the intersection of that cultural shift and the traditional golf market. Where legacy brands have historically emphasized performance metrics, heritage, and technical specifications, Funday Golf leads with character. The brand’s product design reflects a deliberate choice to treat golf accessories as a form of personal expression rather than purely functional equipment.

The headcover collections available through the brand’s online store illustrate this approach directly. The plush animal covers introduce a softness and playfulness that stands in contrast to the more restrained designs common in traditional golf retail. The Chinese water painting collection draws on artistic and cultural references that reflect Yang’s own background as a first-generation immigrant. The golf course-inspired designs speak to the deep affection that serious golfers have for the courses they love, translating that sentiment into wearable, visible form.

Built by a Golfer, Not a Boardroom

One of the distinguishing characteristics of Funday Golf is the directness with which it communicates its origin. The brand’s own language makes the point plainly: it was built by a golfer, not a boardroom. That framing is not incidental. It reflects a deliberate positioning choice that separates Funday Golf from larger, more institutionalized golf brands whose product decisions are shaped by committees, legacy considerations, and market research rather than lived experience on the course.

The brand’s current product lineup reflects that foundation. Driver covers are available at accessible price points, with several styles currently offered at reduced prices through the site’s ongoing promotions. The full range of cover types, including options for woods, hybrids, and putters, ensures that golfers can build a consistent aesthetic across their bag if they choose to do so. Clothing items and gift cards round out the catalog, making the brand accessible to both committed golfers and those looking to introduce someone new to the sport.

Expanding What Golf Can Look Like

The cultural argument behind Funday Golf extends beyond product design. Yang has spoken openly about the role that representation and accessibility play in her vision for the brand. As a female founder and first-generation immigrant operating in an industry that has historically been dominated by a narrow demographic profile, she brings a perspective to golf that the sport has not always made room for.

That perspective shapes not just what Funday Golf makes, but why it makes it. The brand is not simply trying to sell golf accessories in a new aesthetic register. It is making a broader argument about who golf is for and what the experience of playing should feel like. By designing products that reflect humor, cultural diversity, and individual personality, Funday Golf is contributing to a redefinition of the sport’s identity that many players, particularly younger and more diverse ones, have been waiting for.

A Brand for the Next Generation of Golfers

Funday Golf does not position itself as a replacement for the traditions of golf. The sport’s history, its etiquette, its connection to landscape and craft, these are things that Yang herself has developed a deep appreciation for over more than 100 rounds of play. What the brand is offering is an expansion of what golf culture can include, a widening of the tent rather than a tearing down of the structure.

The golfers Funday Golf is designed for are not rejecting the game. They are embracing it with an enthusiasm that the traditional industry has not always known how to meet. They want to play well, but they also want their gear to reflect who they are. They want to take the sport seriously without taking themselves too seriously. They want golf to feel like theirs.

About Funday Golf

Funday Golf is a modern golf lifestyle brand founded by Emily Yang and based in Los Angeles, California. The brand was created after Yang played more than 100 golf courses in a single year, an experience that revealed a growing gap between the evolving culture of golf and the traditional aesthetic of the industry’s products. Funday Golf designs headcovers, accessories, and lifestyle pieces that bring humor, personality, and individuality to the course, serving a new generation of golfers who want their gear to reflect who they are. The brand is available exclusively through its e-commerce platform and maintains an active community presence across social media. Funday Golf is built on the belief that golf should be taken seriously as a game, but that players should feel free to show up as their full selves.

Media Contact

Emily Yang

Founder, Funday Golf

Email: hello@funday.golf

Website: funday.golf

TikTok: TikTok

Instagram: Instagram