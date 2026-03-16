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Sober Partners Announces New Pets In Rehab Treatment Option

ByEthan Lin

Mar 16, 2026

Sober Partners is pleased to announce that they are now offering a pet-friendly-rehab option for their clients. This allows individuals to bring pets into treatment with them. The program is designed for individuals who want to pursue recovery without needing to be separated from their animal that provides comfort, routine, and emotional stability.

The pet friendly rehab center in Huntington Beach, CA has discovered that many people delay or avoid addiction treatment simply because they are not aware what is going to happen to their pet. For individuals who live alone, a pet is often their primary emotional support and surrendering that bond can feel overwhelming. By providing the opportunity to take pets into rehab with them, the facility is aiming to remove this roadblock to wellness.

Clinical staff report that allowing pets can reduce anxiety, ease the transition into treatment, and help clients stay engaged during early recovery—one of the most vulnerable phases of the process.

By removing the “What will happen to my pet?” obstacle, Sober Partners is making treatment more accessible to people who might otherwise never walk through the door. This approach reflects a broader shift in addiction care toward individualized, real-life treatment models that recognize emotional bonds, responsibility, and daily structure as part of the recovery process—not distractions from it.

About Sober Partners

At Sober Partners, the team believes that recovery doesn’t need to be a constant struggle for clients. Instead, it can be exciting, life-changing and adventurous. The team is committed to helping their clients embrace a fun, fulfilling sober lifestyle with personalized treatment plans that are specifically designed to make recovery as enjoyable as possible.

More information about Sober Partners can be found on the business website. Alternatively, a representative for the company can be contacted directly using the information provided below.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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