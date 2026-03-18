Blue Fin Vision Updates the Blue Fin Vision Advantage with a Clearer and Fairer Enhancement Policy

Blue Fin Vision®, the consultant-led ophthalmic practice with clinics in Harley Street, Hertfordshire and Essex, has updated the Blue Fin Vision Advantage policy , introducing a clearer and fairer enhancement policy for patients undergoing refractive and cataract surgery.

Enhancement procedures are occasionally required after refractive eye surgery to refine the final visual outcome. Although these procedures are typically minor adjustments, policies governing enhancements can often be complex or unclear, with partial payments or ambiguous eligibility criteria.

The updated Blue Fin Vision Advantage Enhancement Policy has been designed to simplify this process, removing cost-sharing for eligible pathways and ensuring patients understand their position before surgery begins.

Under the updated policy:

• Patients undergoing self-pay laser vision correction, implantable collamer lens (ICL) surgery or refractive lens replacement will have any required enhancement procedures fully covered by Blue Fin Vision, at no additional charge.

• Patients undergoing insured cataract surgery using a standard monofocal lens will not have enhancement procedures included, reflecting the primary clinical objective of cataract surgery — restoring visual clarity rather than eliminating the need for glasses.

• Patients choosing premium intraocular lenses during insured cataract surgery will now have any required enhancement procedures fully covered by Blue Fin Vision, replacing previous cost-sharing arrangements and simplifying the patient pathway.

“Patients should understand their treatment pathway clearly before surgery begins. This update makes the system simpler and fairer, removing unnecessary complexity and ensuring expectations are transparent from the outset. It also makes clear that we stand behind the refractive outcome when surgery is performed to optimise vision.”

Mr Mfazo Hove, Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, Blue Fin Vision®

By simplifying enhancement coverage and aligning it with the purpose of each surgical pathway, the revised policy strengthens what the practice describes as the Blue Fin Vision Advantage — a commitment to radical transparency in ophthalmology, ensuring patients receive clear information about treatment outcomes, surgical pathways and costs before proceeding with surgery.

More information about the Blue Fin Vision Advantage and the updated enhancement policy is available at https://bluefinvision.com

For more information about Blue Fin Vision, use the contact details below: