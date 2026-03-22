From First Tweet To X The Platform’s 20-Year Journey Reflects A Changing Social Media Landscape

On March 21, 2006, Jack Dorsey posted what would become one of the most iconic messages in internet history: “just setting up my twittr.”

That short post marked the beginning of Twitter, a platform that would go on to shape online communication for nearly two decades.

Platform Evolves Into X Under New Ownership

Since its launch, Twitter has undergone major changes, particularly after its acquisition by Elon Musk.

Musk rebranded the platform as X and later integrated it with his AI company, xAI, which has since been folded into SpaceX.

The transition has included significant workforce reductions and the introduction of new AI features, including the chatbot Grok.

Controversies And Product Changes Shape Recent Years

The platform’s evolution has not been without controversy.

AI integrations, including Grok, have drawn criticism over problematic outputs and misuse, including the generation of harmful or inappropriate content.

These developments have contributed to ongoing debates about moderation, safety, and the direction of the platform.

Competition Intensifies In Social Media Market

While X continues to maintain a strong presence among certain user groups, it now faces growing competition.

Rival platforms such as Bluesky and Threads have attracted users seeking alternatives.

Reports suggest Threads has recently surpassed X in daily mobile users, though both remain smaller than platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

First Tweet NFT Loses Value Over Time

Dorsey later sold the original tweet as a non-fungible token (NFT) for $2.9 million.

However, its resale value has reportedly dropped significantly, with the buyer unable to find a purchaser at a similar price.

The trajectory of that NFT reflects broader shifts in digital asset markets, as early enthusiasm has cooled over time.

A Platform That Mirrors Internet Shifts

From a single post in 2006 to a platform at the center of debates around AI, ownership, and free speech, X’s journey reflects wider changes in how people communicate online.

What began as a simple messaging service has evolved into a complex ecosystem shaped by technology, business strategy, and shifting user expectations.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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