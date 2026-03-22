Hachette Pulls ‘Shy Girl’ Over Suspected AI Use Despite Author Denial

Hachette Book Group has decided not to publish the novel “Shy Girl” in the United States and will discontinue its release in the United Kingdom, citing concerns that artificial intelligence may have been used in its creation.

The book had been scheduled for a U.S. release this spring.

Decision Follows Internal Review And Public Speculation

Hachette said its decision came after a review of the text, though questions had already been raised publicly.

Readers on platforms like GoodReads and YouTube had speculated that the writing showed signs of AI generation, prompting wider scrutiny.

According to The New York Times, the publisher was contacted about these concerns shortly before making its announcement.

Author Denies Using AI

Author Mia Ballard denied using AI to write the novel.

In response, she said an acquaintance hired to edit an earlier self-published version may have introduced AI-generated content without her knowledge.

Ballard said she is pursuing legal action and described the situation as damaging to her reputation and mental health.

Industry Practices Highlighted By Case

The situation has drawn attention to common publishing practices.

Writer Lincoln Michel noted that U.S. publishers often perform limited editing on books that were previously self-published or released in other formats.

This has raised questions about how AI-generated content might enter traditionally published works without being detected early.

Growing Debate Around AI In Publishing

The case reflects broader concerns within the publishing industry about the use of AI in creative work.

As generative AI tools become more accessible, publishers are facing increasing pressure to establish clearer policies and detection methods.

Hachette’s decision signals a cautious approach as the industry continues to navigate questions of authorship, authenticity, and editorial responsibility.

Featured image credits: Freerange Stock

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