Turkish Cardiac Surgeon Releases AI-Generated Metal Albums in 24 Languages

Dr. Yildirim Comertoglu, a cardiovascular surgeon based in Antalya, Türkiye, has released a series of AI-assisted metal albums in 24 languages, shattering Manowar’s 17-year multilingual record and surpassing 41,000 monthly listeners on Spotify .

Kut Vatan, a Turkish epic metal band whose sole human member is Dr. Comertoglu, recently released two albums titled “Kızıl Elma” and “Red Apple.” Developed over roughly 90 days, they were built from a single composition derived from the poem “Ben Bir Türküm (I am a Turk)” by Mehmet Emin Yurdakul. Using artificial intelligence tools, the project expands that source into 24 distinct linguistic and musical interpretations, including 14 Turkic and 10 Western languages.

“This project would not have been possible without AI,” Dr. Comertoglu said. “It allowed me to give a single idea a voice in 24 different languages.”

Translating also cultural and musical context

The project began as an effort to merge traditional poetic structures with modern metal music. Comertoglu, who studied medicine at Akdeniz University and later specialized in cardiovascular surgery, maintained an interest in music throughout his medical and business career.

Drawing from a single poem written by Mehmet Emin Yurdakul, the concept centered on translating not only language but also cultural and musical context. Each version originates from the same composition but is adapted to reflect the structure, rhythm, and tonal qualities of its respective language.

Rather than functioning as direct translations, each track is designed as a culturally adapted version of the original composition. In the Turkic-language releases, traditional instruments such as the kopuz and dombra are incorporated into metal arrangements. Western-language versions rely more on orchestral and harmonic structures associated with European musical traditions.

The result is a unified body of work that maintains a consistent thematic core while presenting variations shaped by linguistic and cultural differences. “From a single poem, a single composition, we created 24 separate cultural universes. Each version is not a translation, it is a rebirth,” told Dr. Comertoglu.

First album features 14 tracks in Turkic languages

The project consists of two studio albums. “Kızıl Elma,” released in February, features 14 tracks in Turkic languages, including Turkish, Azerbaijani, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Uzbek, and others. A second album, “Red Apple,” followed in March with 10 Western languages such as English, German, French, Spanish, and Italian.

Each album stems from the same foundational composition, with AI-assisted tools used to generate vocal arrangements, instrumentation layers, and structural variations. In addition to the albums, the project includes extended versions, singles, and visual components, including music videos and digital artwork.

The project also includes hybrid tracks that combine multiple languages within a single composition, creating layered arrangements that shift between linguistic frameworks. This approach reflects an effort to align musical structure with language-specific rhythms and phonetics.

From operating room to music production

Dr. Comertoglu’s transition from medicine to music production developed over time. After completing his medical training and residency, he moved into the hospitality sector, taking on executive roles within a family-owned business. His involvement in music continued alongside these responsibilities.

The availability of AI-assisted production tools enabled him to scale the project beyond traditional constraints. According to project materials, the use of AI reduced production time while allowing for multiple versions to be developed simultaneously, with human oversight guiding artistic direction.

“Father” by Manowar in 18 languages

Multilingual recordings in metal have historically been limited in scope. In 2009, the epic metal band Manowar released a version of “Father” in 18 languages, a figure that remained notable within commercial metal for years.

Subsequent experimental projects have explored larger numbers of languages, sometimes exceeding hundreds, though often without a unified artistic or commercial framework. Manowar’s work continues to be referenced as a benchmark within mainstream metal production.

The “Kızıl Elma” and “Red Apple” albums extend beyond that benchmark by combining a higher number of languages with a structured, album-based release model tied to a single composition.