Intellexa Founder To Appeal Conviction In Greek Spyware Surveillance Case

The founder of spyware company Intellexa has said he will appeal a conviction issued by a Greek court over allegations of illegal data collection tied to a large-scale surveillance operation.

Tal Dilian was convicted in February and sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in obtaining personal data as part of a mass-wiretapping campaign in Greece. The case has been widely referred to as “Greek Watergate.”

Details Of The Surveillance Operation

The scandal involved the use of Intellexa’s Predator spyware, which can infiltrate both iPhones and Android devices. The software is designed to extract call logs, messages, emails, and location data, typically by persuading targets to click malicious links.

Dozens of individuals were reportedly targeted, including senior government officials, opposition figures, military personnel, and journalists.

Political Fallout And Resignations

The revelations led to the resignation of senior figures within the Greek government, including the head of the national intelligence agency and an aide to Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

No government officials have been convicted in connection with the surveillance activities. Critics have alleged that the government attempted to conceal aspects of the operation.

Dilian’s Response And Appeal Plans

In a statement reported by Reuters, Dilian said he intends to challenge the ruling and denied wrongdoing.

He said he would not act as a “scapegoat” and suggested the conviction lacked evidence. Dilian also indicated he is willing to provide information to national and international regulators.

Questions Around Government Involvement

Dilian said surveillance tools such as Predator are typically sold to government clients, who are responsible for their lawful use. His remarks have raised questions about the extent of official involvement in the surveillance campaign.

The Greek embassy in Washington, D.C. did not respond to requests for comment.

Sanctions And International Scrutiny

In 2024, the U.S. government imposed sanctions on Dilian after Predator spyware was found to have been used to target U.S. officials and journalists. The sanctions restrict business dealings involving Dilian and associated entities.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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