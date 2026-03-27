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Melania Trump Appears With Humanoid Robot At White House Event On AI In Education

ByJolyen

Mar 27, 2026

Melania Trump Appears With Humanoid Robot At White House Event On AI In Education

Melania Trump appeared alongside a humanoid robot at a White House press conference as part of a new initiative focused on the role of artificial intelligence and technology in education.

The robot, developed by Figure AI, accompanied the first lady down a red carpet before delivering a short prepared statement about supporting children through technology and education.

Launch Of Education And Technology Summit

The appearance was part of the “Fostering the Future Together” global summit, which brought together international leaders to discuss how educational technology, including AI, could support learning.

During the event, Melania Trump outlined a vision of future classrooms shaped by advanced technology, including humanoid systems designed to assist or deliver instruction.

Vision Of AI-Powered Education

In her remarks, the first lady described a hypothetical humanoid educator named “Plato,” capable of providing personalized instruction across subjects such as literature, science, mathematics, and history.

She said such a system could adapt to individual student needs, remain continuously available, and support the development of critical thinking and reasoning skills.

Context Of Broader Policy Direction

The event took place alongside broader efforts by the administration to engage the technology sector in shaping education policy. Officials have promoted the idea that AI could play a larger role in learning environments.

Experimental models such as Alpha School have gained attention for using AI-driven systems to accelerate learning. These initiatives have been referenced by administration officials as examples of new approaches to education.

Linda McMahon has also visited Alpha School campuses and highlighted their focus on integrating AI skills into education.

Industry Participation And Future Outlook

The White House event emphasized collaboration with technology companies, with officials noting the growing role of private sector involvement in educational innovation.

The humanoid robot demonstration reflects ongoing interest in applying robotics and AI to learning, though such systems remain at an early stage of development.

Featured image credits: PICRYL

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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