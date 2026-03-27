Meta Cuts Hundreds Of Jobs Across Sales Recruiting And Reality Labs Teams

Meta is laying off several hundred employees across multiple teams, including sales, recruiting, and its Reality Labs division, as the company continues to restructure while increasing investment in artificial intelligence.

Reports from Bloomberg and The Information indicate that the cuts will affect staff in the United States and international markets.

Scope Of Layoffs And Workforce Impact

The layoffs are expected to impact fewer than 1,000 employees. Meta had nearly 79,000 employees at the end of 2025.

Some affected employees may be offered alternative roles within the company or relocation options, according to Bloomberg.

A Meta spokesperson said teams regularly undergo restructuring to align with company goals and that efforts are being made to place impacted employees in other positions where possible.

Part Of Ongoing Restructuring Efforts

This marks the second round of layoffs at Meta in 2026. In January, the company reduced its workforce in Reality Labs by about 10%, affecting roughly 1,000 employees from a division of approximately 15,000 people, according to reporting by The New York Times.

Reality Labs is Meta’s unit focused on virtual and augmented reality technologies.

AI Investment Driving Strategic Shifts

The job cuts come as Meta increases spending on artificial intelligence. The company has projected capital expenditures between $115 billion and $135 billion this year, a record level of investment.

These changes reflect a broader shift in priorities as Meta allocates more resources toward AI development while adjusting its workforce across other areas.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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