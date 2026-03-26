Carrera y Carrera to Exhibit at Haute Jewels Geneva 2026

The Spanish jewellery house returns to the April showcase with four European boutiques now open — in Madrid, Barcelona, Kyiv and Amsterdam.

MADRID, Spain — March 2026 — Carrera y Carrera will be at Haute Jewels Geneva this April . The brand is on the official exhibitor list for the 2026 edition, which runs 14–20 April at the InterContinental. It is a return to a fair that sits apart from the broader Geneva watch calendar and draws a narrower, more jewellery-specific audience.

The timing carries its own significance. When Carrera y Carrera last showed in Geneva, it had one owned boutique — Madrid. Today it has four.

Madrid remains the anchor. The flagship at José Ortega y Gasset, 23 opened as part of the brand’s 140-year anniversary and occupies 447 square metres across two floors in Salamanca. It was built to do what third-party retailers could not: put the full range of the house’s collections, its archive pieces and its current work in the same room.

Barcelona followed — Passeig de Gràcia 73, three levels, 297 square metres. The brand linked that opening publicly to a relaunch effort that trade press has been tracking since 2022.

Kyiv followed in early 2026. Mandarin Plaza, Baseina Street 6. The brand’s first official monobrand boutique in Ukraine.

And Amsterdam. A 150-square-metre boutique at Pieter Cornelisz Hooftstraat 58. The brand called it an intimate expression of its universe — the sculptural goldwork, the bas-relief finishing, the gloss-matte contrast that anyone familiar with the house will recognise immediately.

So by the time the doors open at the InterContinental on April 14, the retail picture behind the brand will be substantially different from the last time it showed in Geneva. That matters because Haute Jewels is not a volume fair. The audience is specific — editors, private clients, retail partners, collectors — and the format favours houses with a clear point of view over those seeking broad exposure.

The Haute Jewels profile describes Carrera y Carrera as a 140-year-old Spanish house with a sculptural identity shaped by mythology, architecture and artistic heritage. What gives that description particular resonance in 2026 is that the brand now has the physical infrastructure to support it. Four addresses, four cities, each one chosen deliberately.

Geneva, this year, is where that retail trajectory and the brand’s creative identity converge in front of the audience that matters most.