MAC Surfaces Announces Sports Surfacing Across 3 States

When a flooring company with decades of experience expands its scope, the result is more than a new offering, it’s a higher standard. MAC Surfaces, a Colorado-based sports surfacing company, has positioned itself as a full-service provider of athletic facility construction, resurfacing, and maintenance across Colorado, Washington, and Texas. Built on the foundation of Colorado Hardwood Floors, a Denver-area company known for craftsmanship and reliability, MAC Surfaces brings a flooring-first perspective to sports surfacing, an approach that sets it apart in a competitive industry.

The company serves schools, recreation centers, homeowners associations, municipalities, sports clubs, and private facilities. Its services include hardwood gymnasium flooring, tennis and pickleball court construction and resurfacing, running track installation, artificial turf systems, and cushioned or portable sports surfaces. Each project reflects the same precision and attention to detail that established the parent company’s strong reputation.

From Hardwood Roots to Athletic Surfaces

MAC Surfaces evolved directly from Colorado Hardwood Floors, a business built on over 30 years of expertise in installation, subfloor preparation, and long-term durability. Rather than adopting a conventional construction-first mindset, MAC Surfaces applies flooring principles to athletic surfaces, prioritizing structural integrity, material compatibility, and finish quality.

This distinction is significant. While many contractors treat courts and tracks as paving projects, MAC Surfaces focuses on what lies beneath the surface. Proper substrate preparation and layering ensure consistent performance, safety, and longevity under repeated athletic use. The result is a higher level of finish quality across gym floors, courts, and tracks, an advantage that becomes evident over time.

Tennis and Pickleball Court Construction

One of the company’s core specialties is tennis and pickleball court construction and resurfacing . MAC Surfaces installs courts using International Tennis Federation (ITF) classified surfaces, ensuring consistent ball response, traction, and playability.

Court foundations are built with post-tensioned concrete, a method that strengthens the slab by tensioning embedded steel cables after curing. This significantly reduces cracking and improves long-term stability, critical factors for maintaining safe, high-performance playing surfaces.

Surface coatings are applied using Acrytech Sports Coatings, which provide UV resistance, durable color retention, and textured finishes for reliable footing. In addition to new construction, the company restores aging courts through crack repair and resurfacing, extending usability without full replacement.

Clients range from residential property owners and HOAs to schools, athletic clubs, and municipal facilities. Each project begins with a detailed evaluation, followed by a tailored plan aligned with performance goals and budget considerations.

Gymnasium Flooring and Indoor Surfaces

Gymnasium flooring is another key area of expertise and a direct extension of the company’s hardwood flooring origins. Proper gym floors require a balance of durability, shock absorption, and consistent finish quality. MAC Surfaces installs sports surfacing for schools and athletic facilities , with careful attention to moisture control, subfloor conditions, and environmental factors that affect long-term performance.

The company also offers refinishing services to restore existing gym floors, including surface coatings, line markings, and traction, providing a cost-effective alternative to replacement.

Beyond hardwood, MAC Surfaces installs cushioned and portable surface systems such as CushionX and RollX. CushionX adds shock absorption to reduce joint stress during extended play, while RollX allows facilities to convert multi-use spaces into courts quickly without permanent installation. These options are particularly valuable for schools and recreation centers managing diverse programming needs.

Running Tracks and Artificial Turf

For outdoor facilities, MAC Surfaces installs and maintains running tracks and artificial turf systems. Track surfacing requires precise material selection to achieve the right balance of traction, durability, and energy return. The company works with clients to determine the appropriate specification based on intended use, from competitive athletics to general fitness.

Artificial turf systems offer a low-maintenance alternative to natural grass, eliminating the need for irrigation and mowing while maintaining consistent playability. MAC Surfaces emphasizes proper base preparation and drainage, ensuring long-term performance and safety across a variety of climates and usage levels.

A Certified Team Across Three States

Operating across Colorado, Washington, and Texas, MAC Surfaces maintains a certified installation team trained in the specific requirements of each surface type. Its expansion reflects both growing demand and the company’s ability to deliver consistent results across multiple regions.

Every project begins with a consultative process focused on understanding the facility, its users, and performance expectations. From there, the company develops a tailored plan covering materials, timelines, and maintenance considerations. This approach positions MAC Surfaces not just as a contractor, but as a long-term partner in athletic facility development.

Serving Schools, Clubs, and Communities

MAC Surfaces works with a wide range of clients, including schools, athletic organizations, HOAs, municipalities, and private property owners. Despite their differences, these clients share a common need: surfaces that perform reliably, withstand heavy use, and maintain a professional appearance.

By combining proven materials with disciplined installation methods, MAC Surfaces consistently delivers across all three. More information about the company’s services is available at mac-surf.com.

About MAC Surfaces

MAC Surfaces is a Colorado-based sports surfacing company specializing in the installation, resurfacing, and maintenance of athletic facilities. Evolving from Colorado Hardwood Floors, the company brings over 30 years of combined experience in flooring and athletic surfaces. It serves clients across Colorado, Washington, and Texas, offering services that include gymnasium flooring, court construction and resurfacing, running tracks, artificial turf systems, and cushioned or portable surfaces. Using ITF-classified systems, post-tensioned concrete, and Acrytech coatings, MAC Surfaces delivers durable, high-performance results for athletes at every level.

Media Contact

Jason Brunett

Owner

MAC Surfaces

Email: Info@mac-surf.com

Website: mac-surf.com